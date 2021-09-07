Covid: John Swinney self-isolating after close contact tests positive

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has announced he will self-isolate after being identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid.

The Perthshire North MSP said he was advised on Monday that he had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr Swinney said he would be self-isolating and had booked a PCR test, which if negative will allow him to leave isolation if it has been two weeks or more since his second coronavirus vaccine.

In a statement on social media, the Deputy First Minister said: I have been advised tonight that I am a close contact of an individual who has tested positive for Covid.

“I have booked a PCR test and will be self-isolating in line with the rules.

“Thanks to all the contact tracers for their diligent work.”

On Tuesday the First Minister will speak in the Scottish Parliament to outline her policy plans for the next year – an event the Deputy First Minister would normally attend.

New self-isolation rules which came into force in August allow people who have had two doses of the coronavirus vaccine to leave isolation if they are identified as a close contact but go on to test negative.

Covid cases in Perth and Kinross

Nicola Sturgeon, who was identified as a close contact of a positive case in August, was able to leave isolation as a result of testing negative.

It comes after 7,065 new cases of coronavirus were announced in Scotland on Monday, of which 91 were in Perth and Kinross.

The area has recorded 9,680 cases and 238 deaths since the pandemic first hit last year.