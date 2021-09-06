Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid Scotland: Over 7,000 new cases announced as 771 people hospitalised

By Alasdair Clark
September 6 2021, 4.23pm Updated: September 6 2021, 4.24pm
More new cases have been reported
More than 7,000 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Scotland – with 771 people also in hospital after testing positive for the virus.

Data shows 52,193 new tests have been carried out with a positivity rate of 14.5% – up from 14.2% on Sunday.

Of the new cases 780 are in Tayside and Fife, including 109 in Angus and 177 in Dundee City.

Fife continues to have the highest number of new daily coronavirus infections, with a further 403 positive tests recorded in the kingdom.

There have also been 91 new cases in Perth and Kinross.

No further deaths have been reported, meaning the death toll amongst those who recently tested positive stands at 8,165.

But data from the National Records of Scotland, which includes deaths where coronavirus is suspected, suggests the true death toll could be above 10,000.

Cases have continued to rise in recent weeks since lockdown measures eased, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying the government would be watching the data closely.

The number of hospitalisations has also continued to increase, with 771 people in hospital with the virus today. This is an increase of 52 on the day before.

Seventy-one people are unwell in intensive care, up 10 on Sunday’s figure.

The number of people in hospital has more than doubled in the last four weeks, up from 367 on August 6.

So far, 4,106,408 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,680,761 have had their second.

The Scottish Government will set out plans for a vaccine passport scheme in parliament this week.

But opposition figures have urged the government to ditch the plan in favour of a recruitment drive for Scotland’s test and protect system. 

How has the Covid-19 situation changed since June in Tayside and Fife?

