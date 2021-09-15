Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Perth & Kinross

White-tailed eagle rescued by Perthshire gamekeeper takes to sky after rehab

By Alasdair Clark
September 15 2021, 9.22pm Updated: September 15 2021, 9.23pm
white-tailed eagle found in Perthshire
The eagle made it safely back to the skies

A white-tailed eagle rescued by a Highland Perthshire gamekeeper after it went missing has taken to the skies once more after rehabilitation.

Tayside and Central Scotland Moorland Group shared the good news after the eagle was discovered in August.

It has now been nursed back to health after the gamekeeper discovered the injured animal whilst carrying out his morning tasks.

The bird first came to the attention of the Scottish SPCA in June after it was discovered by staff on an Argyll estate, who notified Scotland’s nature advisers, NatureScot.

The bird was taken to Crieff Vets after it was rescued

The eagle was captured, where vets found it was suffering from dehydration and a malformed beak, which can cause birds problems in the wild.

After it was released with a tracker the bird appeared to be ranging around west Perthshire and causing little concern.

But just over a month ago the bird was found by a gamekeeper, who saw it was wet and in a poor condition.

In an update on the eagle’s progress, the Tayside and Central Scotland Moorland Group said it had now been through a rehab programme at SSPCA Fishcross.

The bird was found to have a deformed beak

“The bird then went through a period of rehabilitation and assessment with associated tests. Luckily there were no underlying health conditions identified in the blood tests.

“Its beak was also assessed again and thankfully there has been no new regrow of the deformity that was initially discovered when the SSPCA first rescued this bird in Argyll.

“Whilst with the SSPCA the bird was moving and feeding well and considered in good enough condition for release,” they said.

The group added that the bird was then released on a previous flight path and “flew away very well”.

They said: “We are so pleased that thanks to the cooperation between us and our keepers, NatureScot and the SSPCA this bird is successfully back in the skies where it belongs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier