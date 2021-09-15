White-tailed eagle rescued by Perthshire gamekeeper takes to sky after rehab

A white-tailed eagle rescued by a Highland Perthshire gamekeeper after it went missing has taken to the skies once more after rehabilitation.

Tayside and Central Scotland Moorland Group shared the good news after the eagle was discovered in August.

It has now been nursed back to health after the gamekeeper discovered the injured animal whilst carrying out his morning tasks.

The bird first came to the attention of the Scottish SPCA in June after it was discovered by staff on an Argyll estate, who notified Scotland’s nature advisers, NatureScot.

The eagle was captured, where vets found it was suffering from dehydration and a malformed beak, which can cause birds problems in the wild.

After it was released with a tracker the bird appeared to be ranging around west Perthshire and causing little concern.

But just over a month ago the bird was found by a gamekeeper, who saw it was wet and in a poor condition.

In an update on the eagle’s progress, the Tayside and Central Scotland Moorland Group said it had now been through a rehab programme at SSPCA Fishcross.

“The bird then went through a period of rehabilitation and assessment with associated tests. Luckily there were no underlying health conditions identified in the blood tests.

“Its beak was also assessed again and thankfully there has been no new regrow of the deformity that was initially discovered when the SSPCA first rescued this bird in Argyll.

“Whilst with the SSPCA the bird was moving and feeding well and considered in good enough condition for release,” they said.

The group added that the bird was then released on a previous flight path and “flew away very well”.

They said: “We are so pleased that thanks to the cooperation between us and our keepers, NatureScot and the SSPCA this bird is successfully back in the skies where it belongs.”