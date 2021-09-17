Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Perth & Kinross

Wedding bells to bike bells: Couple return to Etape Caledonia 10 years after marriage at Perthshire event

By Katy Scott
September 17 2021, 7.00am
cyclists married
Jo and Rik Millin got married on the starting line in 2011.

For many married couples, “I do” is followed by church bells – but for keen cyclists Jo and Rik Millin, it was followed by bike bells.

The Guildford couple tied the knot at the starting line for Perthshire cycling event Etape Caledonia in 2011.

After briefly considering a wedding venue in the Bahamas, the pair went for the obvious choice – a 6am start at the UK’s biggest closed-road cycling event.

This Sunday, the couple will mark their 10-year anniversary by returning to Etape.

cyclists married etape caledonia
Cyclists taking part in Etape Caledonia.

Jo, 44, told The Courier: “We met cycling and it was something we always enjoyed and did together.

“Rik had been doing Etape Caledonia for a few years, so I thought I would get involved with that too.

“The year we got married, we were cycling in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support as his mother had passed away that year.

“That really prompted us to go for it and get married at the event.”

Deputy first minister oversaw wedding

The pair raised about £1,500 for the charity that year.

The ceremony was overseen by John Swinney, the current deputy first minister and Perthshire North MSP, and record-breaking cyclist Graeme Obree.

Jo said: “We didn’t know if it was possible, but Macmillan were keen to help and thought it was a fantastic idea.

“They were absolutely brilliant and made the whole thing so special.

“We felt very spoilt. They even organised a cake for after.”

Rick and Jo tying the knot at the 2011 event.

The couple enjoyed a wedding meal after their 85-mile cycle ride at Fern Cottage Restaurant in Pitlochry, where they plan on eating again this year.

Jo said: “We’ve really been looking forward to it as so many events were postponed because of the pandemic.

“Most other events have been delayed unfortunately, but I’m glad that we’re able to make the journey up north again.”

Etape Caledonia running since 2007

More than 35,000 people have taken part in Etape Caledonia since it launched in 2007.

About 5,000 people will participate in the 14th staging of the event on Sunday.

The event is usually held in May, but was moved due to coronavirus restrictions.

This year’s route will go in reverse to accommodate Covid-19 rules and the potato harvesting season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]