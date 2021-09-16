Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grand Designs features home near Kinross as presenter fears couple ‘trashed’ bothy

By Alasdair Clark
September 16 2021, 6.05pm Updated: September 16 2021, 6.07pm
The house near Kinross featured on the Channel 4 show.
A 150-year-old property near Kinross, restored by a couple from Edinburgh, has appeared on Channel 4’s Grand Designs, but viewers had mixed reactions to their plan.

Iain Shillady and his wife Jenny bought the property at Briglands for £225,000. building an extension to a bothy in the property’s walled garden.

But the design, intended to create a family home, wasn’t universally popular, with the show’s presenter taken aback whilst some on social media branded it an “eyesore”.

Iain, 38 and Jenny, 37, linked a single-storey black timber-clad extension on to the existing grade two listed bothy.

Jenny and Iain Shillady with presenter Kevin McCloud.

Presenter Kevin McCloud voiced his concern during the building phase, telling the couple they had “trashed” the garden.

“Well you’ve trashed the garden and put a great black lump in it,” he said.

Jenny admitted the structure was “bigger than she thought” after Kevin shared his concern.

“Obviously it’s impacting it. It’s bigger than I thought,” she said.

Host Kevin had some reservations about the black extension.

The property sits on the site of a former Georgian farmhouse, originally designed by architect Sir Robert Lorimer in 1898.

Iain said he wanted to capture the “tardis element” in his redesign of the bothy, which had never been lived in before.

“On this side of the wall, it’s going to be a new build bit which is a single storey, timber clad box tucked away behind the wall which you won’t see as you approach the building from the other side,” he said on the Channel 4 show.

Iain said he wanted to capture the “tardis element” in his design.

The work in the walled garden was complex and the process was complicated further by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Neighbours were also concerned about how to new property would blend in with the historic surrounding.

One of the couple’s new neighbours, Fred, told the Grand Designs team: “I was hoping they would keep most of the planting and shape of the garden.

“My wife, who is an expert, is a bit disappointed with the state of it at the moment.

“I hope they will get to grips with it and put it back to somewhat what it was before.”

The finished family home

Iain said the design meant they would have to make the garden “worse” before making it look better again.

He said on the show: “We’re taking a really mature garden and making it a building site.

“We have to make it a lot worse before we start to put it back together.”

After multiple setbacks in 2020, the couple then discovered the roof on the existing bothy was rotten, complicating their plans further.

Kevin liked the final design despite his reservations.

It took 18 months for the design to be completed, with the couple going £50,000 over their £350,000 budget.

Not everyone watching the show was a fan.

One person on Twitter said: “Can’t disagree with Kevin at all so far.

“Look at this, lovely engineered beautiful buildings…next to a lump.

“Still didn’t ask how the planners agreed to it.”

A second person said: “Not a fan of tonight’s build. The black cladding is quite the eye sore.

“It’s nice but it’s lost its heritage and original features, especially the garden.”

