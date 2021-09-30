Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Trains cancelled through Perth and Fife after signalling problem

By Bryan Copland
September 30 2021, 7.43am Updated: September 30 2021, 9.22am
Trains are being disrupted in Perth and Fife.

Trains through Perth and Fife were cancelled after a signalling problem caused “major disruption” on the route on Thursday.

ScotRail said the issue was discovered at Ladybank just before 6am.

As a result, several services between Perth and Edinburgh were cancelled.

Services for Glenrothes and Dunfermline also affected

There were also cancellations to services between Edinburgh and Glenrothes with Thornton, via Dunfermline Town.

Engineers were called to the scene and had fixed the problem by around 8am.

In an update just before 8am, ScotRail posted on Twitter: “Engineers have now fixed this issue and we’re able to run trains through this area again.

“We’re working hard to get services running back to schedule.”

Passengers quiz ScotRail bosses

The disruption came after passengers quizzed ScotRail bosses on Wednesday night about services across Perthshire and Fife.

The operator admitted the link between Perth and Edinburgh was “not competitive” with other forms of transport.

It comes ahead of proposed timetable changes in May next year, which could see about 300 services cut across the country – a move many staff members feel will negatively impact on passengers.

Scotland’s trains could grind to a halt during Cop26 as union launches strike ballot over pay row