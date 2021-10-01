Perth bride gives up wedding presents to say thanks to those helping her through rollercoaster year

A Perth bride undergoing cancer treatment is giving up her wedding presents, asking guests instead to help others going through the same thing.

Emotions will run high this weekend as Gillian Crawford, 48, marries her fiancé, Craig, following a “rollercoaster” journey with appendiceal cancer.

But she has asked guests not to bring wedding gifts and instead donate to Macmillan Cancer Support. It’s a thank you to the charity she says “went above and beyond”.

Gillian explains: “I had very little in the way of symptoms, which is the scary part for anyone who’s diagnosed and it comes as a complete surprise.

“It was mostly an uncomfortable feeling in my stomach which I’d just put down to my age.

“I went to my doctor about that and he then discovered a large lump in my abdomen. I was immediately referred to Ninewells.

“It has been a bit of a rollercoaster for our family.”

‘I’m really excited’

Gillian underwent surgery to remove her tumour in April this year and celebrated her engagement shortly after.

The mum-of-two remembers: “We got engaged when I came out of hospital after my operation and just decided there was no time like the present.

“I’m quite nervous because there’s going to be a lot of emotion, but I’m really excited. I’m looking forward to having all my nearest and dearest around me.

“It has been very rare getting an opportunity to see lots of friends and family because of Covid and the fact I was part isolating and keeping my distance from people.

“But it will be nice to actually be in a room full of people instead of a hospital ward.

“I didn’t want any wedding presents. I wanted to give back to other cancer patients, because it’s very traumatic, as you can imagine.

“We both felt very strongly we should give back and when we thought about who the most appropriate charity was, it came back to Macmillan.”

‘They went beyond the call of duty’

Macmillan played a huge role in Gillian’s cancer journey from day one, providing counselling, advice and the support of dedicated Macmillan cancer nurses.

Gillian continues: “Without the Macmillan nurses, Lorna and Pam, I don’t really know how well I would have got on. They were on the other end of the phone all the time.

“I was put into a Covid safe ward, so I had to isolate for 14 days beforehand. That meant none of my family were able to come and visit me.

“But the person that was recognisable, sitting at my bedside was Lorna. She was really the only person I knew and had built up a relationship with.

“That was really appreciated – they didn’t really need to do that because I just felt it was beyond the call of duty to see how I got on.

“They have a major part to play in the journey.”

Going the extra mile

As well as forgoing wedding presents, Gillian decided she wanted to go the extra mile to raise money for the charity.

So, she decided to complete Perth’s Park Run in a wedding dress last weekend.

Gillian says: “I put a call out on Facebook for anybody who was getting rid of an old wedding dress.

“Fortunately, a girl called Jenny came forward whose mum, Jan, is actually being treated herself for cancer. She’d been clearing out her cupboards and wanted to put her dress to good use.

“They gave me the full dress, the veil and without all of that, I wouldn’t have been able to do it.

“Jenny actually ran it, too. All my oncology nurses from PRI came to support me. There was a full turn out.

“My friends all came as my bridesmaids, so there were lots of people wanting to join in. It was the most fabulous day – I just hope my wedding day is as enjoyable!”

Cancer support

Thanks to her fundraising, Gillian has now raised more than £6,000 for Macmillan, to ensure other cancer patients get the same support she did.

She explains: “The statistics speak for themselves: One in two people will get cancer in their lifetime. It’s scary. That’s why we need organisations like Macmillan.

“Nothing was ever too much trouble and they would always find a way to help you.

“I don’t know what I would have done without them.”

Louise Mackay, relationship fundraising manager for Macmillan Cancer Support, says: “It’s been a difficult year for a lot of charities but at Macmillan our number one priority is to do whatever it takes to support people with cancer in every way we can.

“The pressure on our frontline services has never been greater and we desperately need funds to keep providing that support.

“We cannot thank Gillian enough for her fundraising efforts and want to give her and Craig our best wishes for their wedding at the weekend.”

To donate to Gillian’s fundraiser, click here.