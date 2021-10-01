Bid to convert £1.75 million Crieff castle hotel into private home

Plans to convert a former castle hotel and spa into a private home have been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council.

The application aims to convert the now-closed Knock Castle Hotel and Spa into a private living space.

The 30-bed property was built in 1870 by shipping magnate Lady MacBrayne on the outskirts of Crieff.

It previously belonged to the Henderson family, however last year it was put on the market for the whopping price of £1.75 million.

Inside the property

The country estate includes three and a half acres of mature gardens and woodland as well as the property itself and the separate Castle Lodge.

Within the castle is a 12-seater cinema, along with two function rooms, a pool and a luxury spa.

There is also a rooftop terrace and a social club.

Who is the applicant?

The new plans have been submitted by architectural consultant John Agnew on behalf of Mr Iain Anderson.

The application is open for public comments via the council’s online planning portal until October 12.