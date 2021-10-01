Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bid to convert £1.75 million Crieff castle hotel into private home

By Matteo Bell
October 1 2021, 4.22pm Updated: October 1 2021, 4.22pm
Knock Castle, Crieff.

Plans to convert a former castle hotel and spa into a private home have been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council.

The application aims to convert the now-closed Knock Castle Hotel and Spa into a private living space.

The 30-bed property was built in 1870 by shipping magnate Lady MacBrayne on the outskirts of Crieff.

One of the castle’s staircases.

It previously belonged to the Henderson family, however last year it was put on the market for the whopping price of £1.75 million.

Inside the property

The country estate includes three and a half acres of mature gardens and woodland as well as the property itself and the separate Castle Lodge.

A bedroom in the castle.

Within the castle is a 12-seater cinema, along with two function rooms, a pool and a luxury spa.

There is also a rooftop terrace and a social club.

Who is the applicant?

The new plans have been submitted by architectural consultant John Agnew on behalf of Mr Iain Anderson.

A bathroom in the castle.

The application is open for public comments via the council’s online planning portal until October 12.

