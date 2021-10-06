Atholl Highlanders Parade: Colourful event returns to Blair Castle this weekend

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Atholl Highlanders Parade will return to Blair Castle this weekend for the first time since before the pandemic.

Organisers are delighted to be back with a full display of drills and pipe band entertainment on Saturday afternoon.

Some members will also receive long service awards, including those who have provided service in the regiment for more than 50 years.

And native South African Iain Findlay, whose connections with the current Duke of Atholl go back decades, will be formerly welcomed into the regiment by the Marquis, who will present him with of a sprig of Juniper.

Taking the salute

The Highlanders is a Scottish ceremonial infantry regiment that acts as a personal bodyguard to the Duke of Atholl and the only remaining private army in Europe.

On Saturday, they will take the salute of the Marquis of Tullibardine.

The ceremony aims to lift spirits after months of Covid restrictions were enforced across the country.

Atholl Highlanders Regimental Sergeant Major Graham Jack said: “We’re delighted to be back.

“Keeping our 750-year heritage and traditions alive is extremely important and our connections with the local community are worthy of celebrating.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming a new recruit in Iain Findlay, but just as significant is marking the service of a number of soldiers who have served with us for decades.”

2020 cancellation

Organisers were forced to cancel last year’s event in line with Covid restrictions at the time.

This caused disappointment but organisers prioritised the safety of all involved.

A spokesman said: “It is with great sadness that we have taken the decision to cancel our Atholl Gathering.

“With the ever evolving Covid-19 situation, and the ban on mass gatherings of 500-plus people in Scotland, we had to take the decision to safeguard all our customers and staff’s health and safety.”

Tickets for this year’s event can be obtained the Atholl Estates website.