Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Atholl Highlanders Parade: Colourful event returns to Blair Castle this weekend

By Anita Diouri
October 6 2021, 6.00pm
Atholl Highlanders Parade.

The Atholl Highlanders Parade will return to Blair Castle this weekend for the first time since before the pandemic.

Organisers are delighted to be back with a full display of drills and pipe band entertainment on Saturday afternoon.

Atholl Highlanders Parade.

Some members will also receive long service awards, including those who have provided service in the regiment for more than 50 years.

And native South African Iain Findlay, whose connections with the current Duke of Atholl go back decades, will be formerly welcomed into the regiment by the Marquis, who will present him with of a sprig of Juniper.

Taking the salute

The Highlanders is a Scottish ceremonial infantry regiment that acts as a personal bodyguard to the Duke of Atholl and the only remaining private army in Europe.

On Saturday, they will take the salute of the Marquis of Tullibardine.

Atholl Highlanders Parade. Picture: Kim Cessford.

The ceremony aims to lift spirits after months of Covid restrictions were enforced across the country.

Atholl Highlanders Regimental Sergeant Major Graham Jack said: “We’re delighted to be back.

Atholl Highlanders Parade.

“Keeping our 750-year heritage and traditions alive is extremely important and our connections with the local community are worthy of celebrating.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming a new recruit in Iain Findlay, but just as significant is marking the service of a number of soldiers who have served with us for decades.”

2020 cancellation

Organisers were forced to cancel last year’s event in line with Covid restrictions at the time.

This caused disappointment but organisers prioritised the safety of all involved.

A spokesman said: “It is with great sadness that we have taken the decision to cancel our Atholl Gathering.

“With the ever evolving Covid-19 situation, and the ban on mass gatherings of 500-plus people in Scotland, we had to take the decision to safeguard all our customers and staff’s health and safety.”

Tickets for this year’s event can be obtained the Atholl Estates website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]