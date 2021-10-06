Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
VIDEO: Our dashcam footage compares Invergowrie school journeys to Perth and Dundee

By Laura Devlin
October 6 2021, 6.15pm Updated: October 6 2021, 9.04pm
Invergowrie parents have welcomed a proposal which could see their children avoid an hour-long round trip to school.
And as Perth and Kinross councillors voted on Wednesday to offer in the region of £4 million to Dundee City Council (DCC) to expand Harris Academy, we made the journey pupils currently make and what they could face if the deal falls through.

In return for the cash, the at-capacity Dundee school could continue to educate children moving up from Invergowrie who otherwise could have to travel to Perth High School from August 2023.

DCC’s children and family services committee is expected to decide whether to accept the funding to expand Harris at a meeting later this month.

Left: Journey from Harris Academy to Invergowrie (7 mins)

Right: Journey from Invergowrie to Perth High (25 mins)

Invergowrie mum Courtney McGregor, who has a child in primary seven at Invergowrie Primary School and two older children at Harris, welcomed the new proposals approved by Perth and Kinross Council and said her children had benefited from attending the Dundee secondary.

She said: “I’ve got a child in primary seven who is due to go up to Harris next year and for me, I would like her to have the same educational experience as her brother and sister.

“My eldest child is in sixth year and she is a prefect and a house captain, so she has done exceedingly well throughout her time at Harris Academy.

“Her younger sister will hear stories about the teachers and the extra curricular activities and she has been saying that she can’t wait till she’s older and can go.”

If Invergowrie Primary was to be removed from the Harris Academy catchment, pupils would have to travel to Perth High School.

Ms McGregor also explained how many families in Invergowrie may have chosen the area as place to live precisely because of the option for their children to attend Harris.

Harris Academy is within walking distance of Invergowrie and just over five minutes by car but the journey to Perth High School takes around 26 minutes by road.

She said: “A lot of parents who live in Invergowrie work in Dundee, and if you’ve got children who are at a school in Dundee and another in Perth, it would be ridiculous to have to do a balancing act.

“And a lot of people, when they start a family, pick areas to live specifically for the schools their children could go to.

“It’s not as if Invergowrie hasn’t always been with Harris, that’s always been our school and it seems ridiculous to remove it.”

Pandemic slows situation down

Ms McGregor welcomed the cooperation shown by the two local authorities to reach an agreement to allow Invergowrie to remain in the Harris catchment – with entitlement to attend Harris originally planned to end next August.

She added: “Originally it felt like it was a rushed job, and I know this sounds a ridiculous thing to say but I think the pandemic helped the situation.

“I don’t know if the proposals would’ve been pushed quicker if everything had been rolling along as normal.

“Things have slowed down because of the pandemic and it’s given us to chance to get more opposition and feedback from other areas and make the councillors listen.”

The finances

Perth and Kinross Council determined that helping finance an expansion to Harris Academy would be cheaper than the cost of bussing pupils from Invergowrie to Perth.

Councillors heard that the cost of transporting pupils to Perth High School is estimated at £120,000 per year.

Over a period of 50 years, this is estimated to be £13.7 million. This compares to borrowing of £8.3 million of the extension over the same time period.

