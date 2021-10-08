Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Seven people charged after drugs worth more than £12,000 found in Perth

By Emma Duncan
October 8 2021, 9.38am Updated: October 8 2021, 9.38am
Six men and one woman were charged following the bust.

Seven people between the ages of 16 and 26 have been charged in connection with drug-related offences after a raid in Perth.

Six men and one woman were charged following a large intelligence-led operation in the city on Tuesday.

Police say more than £12,000 of crack cocaine, heroin, cannabis and diazepam were recovered.

Four of the men are aged between 16 and 24 and were arrested and charged with allegedly being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

The other two men are 25-years-old and the woman is 22 years old. All were also charged in connection with possession of controlled drugs.

Perth drugs bust

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal and all of those who have been charged will appear in Perth Sheriff Court in due course.

Detective Sergeant Mark Wilson of Tayside CID said: “We continue to be committed to detecting and disrupting those involved in crime and drug activity in Perth.

“We will respond to information provided and tackle the people who are affecting our communities.

“To do this, we rely on the help of the public to tackle these issues and I would urge anyone who has any concerns to call police on 101, or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

