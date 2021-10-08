Seven people charged after drugs worth more than £12,000 found in Perth

An error occurred. Please try again.

Seven people between the ages of 16 and 26 have been charged in connection with drug-related offences after a raid in Perth.

Six men and one woman were charged following a large intelligence-led operation in the city on Tuesday.

Police say more than £12,000 of crack cocaine, heroin, cannabis and diazepam were recovered.

Four of the men are aged between 16 and 24 and were arrested and charged with allegedly being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

The other two men are 25-years-old and the woman is 22 years old. All were also charged in connection with possession of controlled drugs.

Perth drugs bust

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal and all of those who have been charged will appear in Perth Sheriff Court in due course.

Detective Sergeant Mark Wilson of Tayside CID said: “We continue to be committed to detecting and disrupting those involved in crime and drug activity in Perth.

“We will respond to information provided and tackle the people who are affecting our communities.

“To do this, we rely on the help of the public to tackle these issues and I would urge anyone who has any concerns to call police on 101, or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”