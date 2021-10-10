Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

In Pictures: Atholl Highlanders parade returns to Blair Castle

By Anita Diouri
October 10 2021, 10.08am Updated: October 10 2021, 12.08pm

Crowds descended on Blair Castle this weekend as the Atholl Highlanders parade made its return.

Organisers were forced to cancel last year’s event due to Covid restrictions but the spectacular event was back in full swing on Saturday afternoon.

Atholl Highlanders
The Atholl Highlanders parade at Blair Castle. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

And they were delighted to be back with a full display of drills and pipe band entertainment.

Some members received long service awards, including those who have provided service in the regiment for more than 50 years.

Atholl Highlanders
Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Meanwhile, native South African Iain Findlay, whose connections with the current Duke of Atholl go back decades, was formally welcomed into the regiment in traditional style.

Atholl Highlanders
Crowds watch the arrival of the Atholl Highlanders, led by Drum Major Alister Walker. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

He received a sprig of juniper, which the Atholl Highlanders wear in their bonnets.

It is the clan plant and represented on the Murray family crest.

Blair Castle
Commander Lieutenant Colonel Charles Hay, 16th Earl of Kinnoull and (right) The Right Honourable Lord Naren Patel of Dunkeld KT., FRSE., FMedSci. inspecting the troops at Blair Castle. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

750-year heritage

Atholl Highlanders Regimental Sergeant Major Graham Jack said: “We’re delighted to be back.

“Keeping our 750-year heritage and traditions alive is extremely important and our connections with the local community are worthy of celebrating.

Atholl Highlanders
The Atholl Highlanders wear a sprig of juniper in their caps. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming a new recruit in Iain Findlay, but just as significant is marking the service of a number of soldiers who have served with us for decades.”

Atholl Highlanders

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]