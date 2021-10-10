In Pictures: Atholl Highlanders parade returns to Blair Castle

An error occurred. Please try again.

Crowds descended on Blair Castle this weekend as the Atholl Highlanders parade made its return.

Organisers were forced to cancel last year’s event due to Covid restrictions but the spectacular event was back in full swing on Saturday afternoon.

And they were delighted to be back with a full display of drills and pipe band entertainment.

Some members received long service awards, including those who have provided service in the regiment for more than 50 years.

Meanwhile, native South African Iain Findlay, whose connections with the current Duke of Atholl go back decades, was formally welcomed into the regiment in traditional style.

He received a sprig of juniper, which the Atholl Highlanders wear in their bonnets.

It is the clan plant and represented on the Murray family crest.

750-year heritage

Atholl Highlanders Regimental Sergeant Major Graham Jack said: “We’re delighted to be back.

“Keeping our 750-year heritage and traditions alive is extremely important and our connections with the local community are worthy of celebrating.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming a new recruit in Iain Findlay, but just as significant is marking the service of a number of soldiers who have served with us for decades.”