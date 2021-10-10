Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NORMAN WATSON: First edition Frankenstein sells for $1.17 million

By Norman Watson
October 10 2021, 10.15am
A portrait of Mary Shelley.
Miranda Seymour’s masterful biography of Frankenstein author Mary Shelley suggests that Dundee’s whaling trade gave Mary Godwin, as she was then, the inspiration for her scary novel.

William Godwin of London had sent the sickly 14-year-old to stay with the Baxters of Broughty Ferry – of the linen dynasty.

Mary remained in Dundee for much of 1812-14, enjoying the company of William Baxter’s brood of artistic-leaning daughters .

Among other leisurely pursuits, she watched the comings and goings of whaling ships on the estuary.

Seymour noted: “The story which encloses the tale of Victor Frankenstein and his scientific experiment is of an ambitious young man who sets off to find a new land beyond the North Pole, following the route taken by whaling vessels.”

Story shaped in Dundee

Mary Shelley herself recalled in her preface to the 1831 edition of Frankenstein that the days in the comfortable house overlooking the Firth of Tay were: “The eyry of freedom, and the pleasant region where I could commune with the creatures of my fancy [and where] my true compositions, the airy flights of my imagination, were born and fostered.”

It does, therefore, seem that her remarkable masterpiece of gothic horror was partially shaped during her stay in Dundee.

Christie’s New York on September 14 sold a very rare three-volume copy of Frankenstein, uncut and in its original binding boards.

This first edition was published anonymously on 1 January 1818 in a run of just 500 copies. Now exceptionally rare, this was the only set to appear at auction since 1985.

Estimated to sell for $200,000-$300,000, the hammer fell at a heart-thumping $1.17 million, a new world record for any printed work by a woman.

