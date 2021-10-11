Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Roadworks to cause delays on A9 in Perth

By Hannah Ballantyne
October 11 2021, 6.49pm Updated: October 11 2021, 8.53pm
The A9 near Inveralmond.

Drivers have been warned to expect delays on the A9 in Perth as roadworks are due to start this week.

Major surfacing works are taking place between Broxden and Inveralmond roundabouts for three days, starting on Friday.

The project, on the northbound carriageway, is due to start at 7.30pm on Friday and is due to be finished by 6.30am on Monday, weather dependent.

What to expect

Lane closures will be in place on both north and southbound carriageways overnight on Thursday into Friday and a single lane will be closed the following day.

For the duration of the works, a contraflow traffic system will be in place between Inveralmond Roundabout and the A85 off-slip.

Single lane traffic will be travelling in both directions on the southbound carriageway while the A9 northbound carriageway is resurfaced.

The A9 northbound off-slip to the A85 (Crieff Road) will also be closed, with traffic  diverted to the Inveralmond roundabout.

Plan ahead

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Unit Representative, said: “This £260,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A9 in Perth, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“Due to the nature of the works contraflow traffic management is necessary and motorists might experience some delays.

“We have planned for operations to take place consecutively where possible to complete the scheme as quickly as we can to minimise disruption.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A9.”

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

