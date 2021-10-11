Roadworks to cause delays on A9 in Perth

An error occurred. Please try again.

Drivers have been warned to expect delays on the A9 in Perth as roadworks are due to start this week.

Major surfacing works are taking place between Broxden and Inveralmond roundabouts for three days, starting on Friday.

The project, on the northbound carriageway, is due to start at 7.30pm on Friday and is due to be finished by 6.30am on Monday, weather dependent.

What to expect

Lane closures will be in place on both north and southbound carriageways overnight on Thursday into Friday and a single lane will be closed the following day.

For the duration of the works, a contraflow traffic system will be in place between Inveralmond Roundabout and the A85 off-slip.

Single lane traffic will be travelling in both directions on the southbound carriageway while the A9 northbound carriageway is resurfaced.

The A9 northbound off-slip to the A85 (Crieff Road) will also be closed, with traffic diverted to the Inveralmond roundabout.

Plan ahead

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Unit Representative, said: “This £260,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A9 in Perth, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“Due to the nature of the works contraflow traffic management is necessary and motorists might experience some delays.

“We have planned for operations to take place consecutively where possible to complete the scheme as quickly as we can to minimise disruption.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A9.”

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”