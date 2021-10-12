Stolen digger used to drill holes damaged underground cables in Perth

An error occurred. Please try again.

A digger stolen in Perth was used to drill holes in the ground, damaging fibre optic cables.

A parked mechanical digger was used to drill holes in an area of waste ground between McDonald’s and the Travel Lodge at Broxden between 11pm and 11.10pm on Sunday.

Use of the digger, which was originally parked nearby, has reportedly caused extensive damage to a length of buried fibre optic cable.

The damage resulted in service outages in the area which police say cost thousands of pounds to repair.

The stolen digger was then returned to where it was found.

Police have issued an appeal to the public for anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

In a post on Facebook, police wrote: “This area is well used by dog walkers at all hours of the day.

“If you saw anything suspicious in this area around the relevant time, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.”

The crime reference number is 1035 of October 11.

Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.