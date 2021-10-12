Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Stolen digger used to drill holes damaged underground cables in Perth

By Amie Flett
October 12 2021, 3.55pm Updated: October 12 2021, 4.42pm
The digger was stolen near Broxden Roundabout.

A digger stolen in Perth was used to drill holes in the ground, damaging fibre optic cables.

A parked mechanical digger was used to drill holes in an area of waste ground between McDonald’s and the Travel Lodge at Broxden between 11pm and 11.10pm on Sunday.

Use of the digger, which was originally parked nearby, has reportedly caused extensive damage to a length of buried fibre optic cable.

The digger was used between McDonald’s and the Travel Lodge at Broxden, Perth.

The damage resulted in service outages in the area which police say cost thousands of pounds to repair.

The stolen digger was then returned to where it was found.

Police have issued an appeal to the public for anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

Appeal For Information – Cable Damaged, Broxden, PerthWe are currently investigating an incident which occurred near…

Posted by Tayside Police Division on Tuesday, 12 October 2021

In a post on Facebook, police wrote: “This area is well used by dog walkers at all hours of the day.

“If you saw anything suspicious in this area around the relevant time, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.”

The crime reference number is 1035 of October 11.

Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Obituary: Clan chief, and Perthshire and Deeside laird, Captain Alwyne Farquharson, dies aged 102

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier