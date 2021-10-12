Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Man arrested and charged after M90 crash near Dunfermline

By Emma Duncan
October 12 2021, 4.06pm Updated: October 12 2021, 9.58pm
A crash has blocked part of the M90 near Dunfermline.

Part of the M90 near Dunfermline in Fife was blocked and one lane was closed following a collision.

Huge tailbacks were reported following the crash, which happened just after 2.30pm on Tuesday, on the southbound carriageway near the Amazon depot.

Police confirmed a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the collision.

 

One lane was closed southbound with traffic backed up past Halbeath. Lane one reopened shortly after 4pm but the bus lane remained closed.

Traffic Scotland said traffic was queued from junction two to junction three.

 

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a three-vehicle crash on the M90 southbound at Junction 2A, Dunfermline, around 2.30pm on Tuesday, 12 October, 2021.”

