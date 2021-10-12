Man arrested and charged after M90 crash near Dunfermline

An error occurred. Please try again.

Part of the M90 near Dunfermline in Fife was blocked and one lane was closed following a collision.

Huge tailbacks were reported following the crash, which happened just after 2.30pm on Tuesday, on the southbound carriageway near the Amazon depot.

Police confirmed a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the collision.

UPDATE❗⌚15.07#M90 RTC Lane 1 (of 2) remains closed S/B J2a-J2 due to an RTC TRISS & Police on scene Traffic is tailing back to J3#DriveSafe @SETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/kedbuyPZHK — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 12, 2021

One lane was closed southbound with traffic backed up past Halbeath. Lane one reopened shortly after 4pm but the bus lane remained closed.

Traffic Scotland said traffic was queued from junction two to junction three.

UPDATE❗⌚16.50#M90 RTC The bus lane remains closed S/B J2a-J2 following an RTC S/B remains slow from J3 N/B traffic slow from J2#DriveSafe @SETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/7oUu25xDnp — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 12, 2021

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a three-vehicle crash on the M90 southbound at Junction 2A, Dunfermline, around 2.30pm on Tuesday, 12 October, 2021.”