Home News Perth & Kinross

In Pictures: Getting into the spirit of Halloween at Scone Palace as event launches

By Anita Diouri
October 22 2021, 5.00pm

Scone Palace has got into the spirit of Halloween with its 2021 event.

Spirits of Scone kicked off on Thursday night, with the first members of the public experiencing the terror on Friday.

Head of events at Scone Palace Heather McArthur said: “After a year of being unable to run the event due to the pandemic, we’re delighted to be able to inject the horror back into Halloween with our Spirits of Scone event at Scone Palace.

“People love to be scared at Halloween and the grounds here at Scone Palace make for the perfect atmospheric setting for a Fright Fest, with lots of dark corners and wooded areas for ghouls and ghosts to hide in.”

She added: “It feels absolutely fantastic that tickets are selling – it is really nice.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone.”

Visitors are welcomed to get into the spirit of Halloween by dressing up in a scary outfit, although no full-face masks will be permitted at the event.

Spirits of Scone will run until October 31. Tickets are available on the Scone Palace website.

