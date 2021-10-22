Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Convoy system in place on A85 near Fowlis amid resurfacing work

By Alasdair Clark
October 22 2021, 4.03pm
Roadworks are due to start next Wednesday

A convoy system will be put in place on a section of the A85 to the west of Fowlis next week as resurfacing work gets underway to improve the road.

The proposed improvements are set to get underway on October 27 and will see almost 1.3km of the A85 resurfaced over 13 days, creating a smoother and safer route for road users.

Work will be completed from Wednesday onwards between 7am and 7pm and is expected to be completed by November 12, subject to weather conditions.

No works are planned for Saturday or Sunday to keep disruption for motorists to a minimum, BEAR Scotland said.

Convoy ‘essential for safety’ during A85 resurfacing work

To protect roadworkers and road users, a 10mph convoy system will be in place whilst resurfacing operations are being undertaken.

Traffic management will be removed outwith working hours, however, a temporary 30mph speed limit will remain in place as vehicles will be travelling over a temporary surface.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s representative for the North West, said: “This surfacing project west of Fowlis will greatly improve the quality and safety of this section of the A85 for road users.

“The 10mph convoy system is essential for the safety of our teams and motorists, however we have taken steps to minimise disruption by avoiding works at the weekend.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”

