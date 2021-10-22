Convoy system in place on A85 near Fowlis amid resurfacing work

An error occurred. Please try again.

A convoy system will be put in place on a section of the A85 to the west of Fowlis next week as resurfacing work gets underway to improve the road.

The proposed improvements are set to get underway on October 27 and will see almost 1.3km of the A85 resurfaced over 13 days, creating a smoother and safer route for road users.

Work will be completed from Wednesday onwards between 7am and 7pm and is expected to be completed by November 12, subject to weather conditions.

No works are planned for Saturday or Sunday to keep disruption for motorists to a minimum, BEAR Scotland said.

Convoy ‘essential for safety’ during A85 resurfacing work

To protect roadworkers and road users, a 10mph convoy system will be in place whilst resurfacing operations are being undertaken.

Traffic management will be removed outwith working hours, however, a temporary 30mph speed limit will remain in place as vehicles will be travelling over a temporary surface.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s representative for the North West, said: “This surfacing project west of Fowlis will greatly improve the quality and safety of this section of the A85 for road users.

“The 10mph convoy system is essential for the safety of our teams and motorists, however we have taken steps to minimise disruption by avoiding works at the weekend.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”