Kinross charity reveals plans for new school for children with complex needs

A new purpose-built school could soon be built near Kinross to support children battling severe emotional difficulties.

The new charity-run Seamab School would be built for vulnerable children, many of whom have experienced devastating issues such as trauma or neglect.

The facility would be built to replace the outdated and poorly functioning premises within the same courtyard.

Detailed plans have been submitted to Perth & Kinross Council who will decide in the coming months whether or not to approve them.

‘Nothing but the best is good enough’

Seamab is a small charity launched in 2005 and based in Rumbling Bridge in the Ochil Hills.

It provides residential care and education for up to 21 children and young people aged between five and 18 years old.

The charity’s CEO, Stuart Proven, says the move could benefit children for years to come.

He said: “Our view at Seamab is that nothing but the best is good enough for our children and young people and that is what we strive for.

“The planning permission that we are seeking will set us on an exciting journey that will impact upon many young lives.

“The environment within education is vitally important, having the best suitable spaces can impact in many areas that impacts a child’s development.”

School plans to include gym hall

The old school building would be demolished to allow the new school to be built.

It is set to be made up of a two-storey building consisting of staff accommodation, a gym hall, and a connected single-storey building for classrooms.

The school currently sits on top of a hill in the area which does not allow for plumbing and building works to be carried out easily.

Repositioning the school to a lower part of the site would allow for the water mains exclusion zone, and free up a usable outdoor area.

Mr Provan said: “Improved pupil attitude and motivation, improved teacher morale, pupils feeling valued and respected and enhancing pupil achievement can be achieved within a space that will be bright, airy, inviting and warm.

“This is an environment our students deserve.”

He added: “Our young people have experienced significant early life challenges with the mainstream educational environment proving not appropriate for their needs.”