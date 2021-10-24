Animals kept in squalor on Perthshire farm to be rehomed after SSPCA wins battle with dog security firm

The SSPCA has won a legal battle against a dog security firm to rehome its animals after they were found in neglected and disease-ridden conditions.

The organisation has been granted permission to move on dozens of dogs and cats found in appalling conditions at a breeding centre on a Perthshire farm.

It was forced to take legal action with bills relating to the seizure and temporary accommodation of the animals rapidly approaching £100,000.

Charity given green light to act

Sheriff Linda Smith granted the charity the go-ahead to rehome “or otherwise dispose of” the cats and dogs which had belonged to London-based K9 Cube Ltd.

The company provided animals to work in security and as sniffer dogs and had been using South Cairnies Farm Cottage in Glenalmond as a breeding hub.

However, after a series of reports from concerned members of the public about conditions, the premises were raided on 28 October last year by the police and SSPCA officers.

In a written judgment issued at Perth Sheriff Court, Sheriff Smith noted that 65 dogs and cats had been seized after being found in appalling conditions.

The court was told that the animals suffered from “multiple dermatological, respiratory, opthalmic and optic diseases” and had suffered “physical and psychological harm.

“One dog required to be put to sleep, six suffered hip dysplasia, seven puppies had dermatitis, four had inflamed ears, six had dental disease or fractures, and the cats were suffering from conjunctivitis and ear mite infestation.

Animals had to be put to sleep

“Of 49 puppies born from the dogs seized, eight passed away shortly after birth, one was put to sleep with a neurological condition, and seven were born with congenital deformity and either passed away or were put to sleep as a result of their condition.”

Some dogs were found with broken bones, while others had extensive hair loss and weeping sores, while the Bengal cats were kept in stuffy conditions, and faeces and urine covered the floor.

Sheriff Smith said: “The dogs were frantically trying to get out and in one cage the dog had been eating the wooden partition to try and get out.

“There was no bedding, food or water, and the floor was covered in faeces and urine. Calls had been received that the animals were dying.

“SSPCA Senior Inspector Kathleen Aitchison indicated that they were rarely allowed on site without an appointment and this was relatively unusual and indicative of owners trying to hide animals or enable cleaning of the premises.”

The SSPCA took court action against the company to win the right to “rehome” or “otherwise dispose” of the stricken animals instead of returning them.

Dog security firm wanted the animals returned

K9 Cube Ltd – which claimed to have been adversely affected by the Covid lockdown – sought to have the animals returned as they were “integral assets” to the company.

The court was told that the SSPCA had spent over £26,000 on vet bills for the dogs and cats, while accommodation and food had cost a further £57,000.

The charitable organisation said it cost £15 per day to look after a dog and £12 per day for a cat, and weekly costs amounted to £1,865 and rising.

Sheriff Smith concluded: “I find that the welfare of the animals would be compromised if they were returned to the company and would cause the animals further unnecessary suffering.

“The company had abdicated all responsibility for the wellbeing of the animals housed at South Cairnies Farm Cottage. It is in the best interest of the animals that they be re-homed as soon as possible.

“Rehoming of the animals will protect their quality of life.” K9 Cube Ltd was also find liable for the expenses of the court proceedings. No-one from the company was available for comment.