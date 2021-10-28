Life-saving defibrillators installed in two neighbouring rural Perthshire villages

An error occurred. Please try again.

Potentially life-saving defibrillators have been installed in two neighbouring rural Perthshire villages.

Led by the West Carse Community Council, the project saw one device put in place outside the West Carse Public Hall in Glencarse, with the other at St Madoes Community Centre.

Both are fully accessible to the public 24/7.

And while organisers hope they will never have to be used, they say having the devices on hand could save a life.

CPR training

Organisers of the project believe defibrillators can play a key part in CPR training.

Chairperson of St John Scotland‘s Perth and Kinross Committee Janice Webster said: “In Scotland, survival rates from cardiac arrest are sadly worse than in other countries, and we lag behind when it comes to making sure the public know how to do CPR, and in our provision of public access defibrillators.

“St John Scotland is keen to ensure as many communities as possible have access to this vital knowledge and equipment, to help save lives.

“We’re delighted to help these communities install their defibrillators.

“Our team of volunteers in Perth and Kinross looks forward to delivering training in the near future, so locals can learn basic CPR skills, as well as how to use a defibrillator.

“In the meantime, both of these public access defibrillators are up and running if anyone needs to use them in an emergency.”

And they are “delighted” that members of the West Carse community now have devices on hand in case of emergency.

Secretary of West Carse Community Council Alexander Forbes said: “In a way, we hope that they never need to be used, but if they can help save one person’s life, it will be worthwhile.

“In cardiac arrest, time is of the essence, and as a rural community we know how important it is to be able to look after one another and take the action necessary to help save lives.

“We’re very grateful to St John Scotland, both for their support with installing the defibrillators and their financial contribution, and we look forward to CPR and defib training soon.”

Where are there defibrillators in Tayside and Fife?

The new defibrillators are just two of many installed across Tayside and Fife.

In August, Janice urged rural Perthshire communities to check where their nearest defibrillators are in case of an emergency situation.

A list of defibrillators across the area can be found in The Courier’s previous coverage of the topic.