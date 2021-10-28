Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Life-saving defibrillators installed in two neighbouring rural Perthshire villages

By Anita Diouri
October 28 2021, 7.00am Updated: October 28 2021, 7.19am
John Bullough of St John Scotland (Perth and Kinross) and Alex Forbes of West Carse Community Council.

Potentially life-saving defibrillators have been installed in two neighbouring rural Perthshire villages.

Led by the West Carse Community Council, the project saw one device put in place outside the West Carse Public Hall in Glencarse, with the other at St Madoes Community Centre.

Both are fully accessible to the public 24/7.

And while organisers hope they will never have to be used, they say having the devices on hand could save a life.

CPR training

Organisers of the project believe defibrillators can play a key part in CPR training.

Chairperson of St John Scotland‘s Perth and Kinross Committee Janice Webster said: “In Scotland, survival rates from cardiac arrest are sadly worse than in other countries, and we lag behind when it comes to making sure the public know how to do CPR, and in our provision of public access defibrillators.

“St John Scotland is keen to ensure as many communities as possible have access to this vital knowledge and equipment, to help save lives.

“We’re delighted to help these communities install their defibrillators.

“Our team of volunteers in Perth and Kinross looks forward to delivering training in the near future, so locals can learn basic CPR skills, as well as how to use a defibrillator.

The St Madoes defibrillator. Another has been installed in Glencarse.
The St Madoes defibrillator.

“In the meantime, both of these public access defibrillators are up and running if anyone needs to use them in an emergency.”

And they are “delighted” that members of the West Carse community now have devices on hand in case of emergency.

Secretary of West Carse Community Council Alexander Forbes said: “In a way, we hope that they never need to be used, but if they can help save one person’s life, it will be worthwhile.

“In cardiac arrest, time is of the essence, and as a rural community we know how important it is to be able to look after one another and take the action necessary to help save lives.

“We’re very grateful to St John Scotland, both for their support with installing the defibrillators and their financial contribution, and we look forward to CPR and defib training soon.”

Where are there defibrillators in Tayside and Fife?

The new defibrillators are just two of many installed across Tayside and Fife.

Defibrillator
Amanda Farquhar and Janice Webster at the Chapelhill defibrillator in Logiealmond.

In August, Janice urged rural Perthshire communities to check where their nearest defibrillators are in case of an emergency situation.

A list of defibrillators across the area can be found in The Courier’s previous coverage of the topic.

