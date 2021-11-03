Defibrillators: Perthshire town becomes latest to install life-saving device

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Rattray community has become the latest in Perth and Kinross to see a new defibrillator installed for public use.

It comes as the Rotary Club of Blairgowrie received one of 30 defibrillators donated by St Andrews First Aid to community groups across Scotland.

The life saving device has been installed on the wall of the Old Cross Inn and is available to the public 24/7.

And members of the Rotary Club received training in how to use the device as part of efforts to help community members realise how easy defibrillators are to use.

‘Defibrillators do make a difference’

The Rotary Club also bought an outdoor cabinet for the defibrillator to make it more accessible to the community.

Jennifer Sommerville of the Rotary Club of Blairgowrie said: “Jim Dorman of St Andrews First Aid visited the Club to present them with the defibrillator and showed everyone just how easy they are to use.

“No-one need be anxious about not being trained. In addition to the defibrillator having all the instructions with it, the 999 call-taker would stay on the line and talk you through it.

“Jim also stressed the importance of starting external heart massage – cardiac compression – immediately.

“Defibrillators do make a difference.”

The new device will also be registered on the Circuit – the national defibrillator network run by the British Heart Foundation.

This allows emergency service call handlers to direct callers to the nearest device in a move that could save lives.

Defibrillators across Perth and Kinross

Elsewhere in Perthshire, defibrillators have been made accessible to other communities.

Most recently, they were installed in two neighbouring rural Perthshire villages, Glencarse and St Madoes.

Led by the West Carse Community Council, the project saw one device put in place outside the West Carse Public Hall in Glencarse, with the other at St Madoes Community Centre.

And earlier this year, the unexpected death of a father-of-two prompted four rural villages to invest in defibrillators.

The equipment installed in Buchanty, Harrietfield, Chapelhill and outside Glenalmond College came following a community campaign to help save lives.

A map of defibrillators across Tayside and Fife can be found on The Courier website.