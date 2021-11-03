Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Defibrillators: Perthshire town becomes latest to install life-saving device

By Anita Diouri
November 3 2021, 7.00am Updated: November 3 2021, 11.26am
Kelly Mann, Phil Seymour of the Rotary Club of Blairgowrie and Peter Richardson of First Aid Perthshire.

The Rattray community has become the latest in Perth and Kinross to see a new defibrillator installed for public use.

It comes as the Rotary Club of Blairgowrie received one of 30 defibrillators donated by St Andrews First Aid to community groups across Scotland.

The life saving device has been installed on the wall of the Old Cross Inn and is available to the public 24/7.

Rattray defibrillator
Rotary Club of Blairgowrie President Phil Seymour and Jim Dorman of St Andrews First Aid.

And members of the Rotary Club received training in how to use the device as part of efforts to help community members realise how easy defibrillators are to use.

‘Defibrillators do make a difference’

The Rotary Club also bought an outdoor cabinet for the defibrillator to make it more accessible to the community.

Jennifer Sommerville of the Rotary Club of Blairgowrie said: “Jim Dorman of St Andrews First Aid visited the Club to present them with the defibrillator and showed everyone just how easy they are to use.

“No-one need be anxious about not being trained. In addition to the defibrillator having all the instructions with it, the 999 call-taker would stay on the line and talk you through it.

“Jim also stressed the importance of starting external heart massage – cardiac compression – immediately.

“Defibrillators do make a difference.”

The new device will also be registered on the Circuit – the national defibrillator network run by the British Heart Foundation.

This allows emergency service call handlers to direct callers to the nearest device in a move that could save lives.

Defibrillators across Perth and Kinross

Elsewhere in Perthshire, defibrillators have been made accessible to other communities.

Most recently, they were installed in two neighbouring rural Perthshire villages, Glencarse and St Madoes.

John Bullough of St John Scotland (Perth and Kinross) and Alex Forbes of West Carse Community Council.

Led by the West Carse Community Council, the project saw one device put in place outside the West Carse Public Hall in Glencarse, with the other at St Madoes Community Centre.

And earlier this year, the unexpected death of a father-of-two prompted four rural villages to invest in defibrillators.

The equipment installed in Buchanty, Harrietfield, Chapelhill and outside Glenalmond College came following a community campaign to help save lives.

A map of defibrillators across Tayside and Fife can be found on The Courier website.

