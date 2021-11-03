Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone FC

Reece Devine: Manchester United youngster shows adaptability for St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
November 3 2021, 7.00am
Reece Devine has helped St Johnstone in an unfamiliar position.
As a distinguished former full-back himself, St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson knows that being switched from left to right isn’t easy.

And the Perth boss was full of praise for the manner in which his young defender Reece Devine took on the task last week.

The on-loan Manchester United man was introduced as a second half substitute in the 1-1 draw with Hearts and the 1-0 victory over Dundee United.

And on both occasions Devine helped ensure Saints didn’t concede while he was involved.

The adaptability of the left-back is proving to be a valuable asset.

“It’s not as straightforward as people might think to play full-back on the opposite side you’re used to,” said Davidson.

“I did it a couple of times myself and kept passing the ball out of the pitch!

“We were struggling with injuries down the right side and that’s great experience for him.”

Hayden Muller plays his part

Like Devine, Saints’ other on-loan 19-year-old, Hayden Muller, played his part in the Tannadice win.

“I always tell young players to make sure you train as hard as you possibly can because you never know when your opportunity will come,” Davidson added.

“Hayden is another one who has come back into the team after a while out for a big game and done well.”

