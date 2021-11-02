Ali McCann and Jason Kerr report cards: Two months after leaving St Johnstone things are falling into place at Preston North End and Wigan Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Ali McCann and Jason Kerr report cards: Two months after leaving St Johnstone things are falling into place at Preston North End and Wigan Athletic

By Eric Nicolson
November 2 2021, 12.00pm Updated: November 2 2021, 12.16pm
Things are falling into place for Ali McCann and Jason Kerr.
It was a deadline day no St Johnstone fan will ever forget.

The transfers of Jason Kerr and Ali McCann filled supporters with a mixture of disappointment, resignation, fury and pride.

It hasn’t been the easiest of starts at Wigan Athletic for Kerr and Preston North End for McCann but both Saints double-winners are now establishing themselves at their new clubs.

Courier Sport examines their first two months in England, as everything appears to be falling into place.

 

Ali McCann

McCann headed south with the bigger price tag (not big enough for many Saints supporters) and it wasn’t until he had returned from a Northern Ireland World Cup qualifying camp that he was able to meet his new team-mates.

Given his £1.2 million fee and the fact that he was a regular with his country it came as a huge surprise in Perth that McCann’s first five league appearances for Preston were all off the bench and didn’t amount to 90 minutes combined.

There was only one start in amongst the Championship fixtures – the 4-1 EFL Cup victory against Cheltenham.

Ironically, when manager Frankie McAvoy did put McCann in his first XI away at QPR, he had to be brought off midway through the first half with an ankle injury.

Thankfully the lay-off was a relatively short one and McCann was back for the big live TV last-16 cup clash with Liverpool last Wednesday night.

While his old Saints team-mates were battling with Hearts under the McDiarmid Park lights, McCann was producing a stellar performance against Jurgen Klopp’s unbeaten side.

That Sean Maguire failed to convert a cut-back from the 21-year-old when the scoreline was still goalless was a sliding-doors moment in the match that ended 2-0 for the Reds.

McAvoy was delighted with what McCann’s display.

“He was excellent, a top player,” said the Deepdale boss.

“He’ll be a fantastic player for us. He’s a gem of a player and hopefully he’s got a big future here.”

McCann’s reputation had been enhanced and Preston fans were equally impressed with his performance three days later in the 2-0 win against Luton Town.

McCann earned a penalty for his team and the post-match social media plaudits.

For the Preston supporters it could well be a case of enjoy watching him while you can.

Jason Kerr

The defender who lifted two trophies for Saints was snapped up by a Wigan side already establishing themselves as strong promotion contenders from League One.

They hadn’t lost since the first day of the campaign when Kerr signed for £600,000, and were seven unbeaten.

Tasked with breaking into a winning team, the 24-year-old was also carrying a minor injury that took a couple of weeks to shake off.

He made his debut in the League Cup (a 2-0 defeat to Sunderland) on September 21 and his only other appearance was in a second loss (this time to Crewe in the Football League Trophy) at the start of last month.

There were four league games in a row that Kerr either didn’t get off the bench in or make the match day squad at all.

But Wigan’s home defeat to Lincoln City prompted manager Leam Richardson to change his starting line-up and his formation.

And Kerr was given his first league start in the right-sided centre-half position of a back-three he excelled in for Saints last season.

He was quite rightly thrilled to be up-and-running at last with a clean-sheet and three points

He told the Wigan Today: “Last season at St Johnstone, I played that position. I slotted in there with ease and I feel like I’ve done well.

“I wasn’t expecting to force myself in but I’ve been patient and I’ve taken my chance when the gaffer gave it to me.”

The Wigan fans were suitably impressed as well.

As with McCann, it should now be a case of onwards and upwards over the winter months.

