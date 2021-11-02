Ali McCann and Jason Kerr report cards: Two months after leaving St Johnstone things are falling into place at Preston North End and Wigan Athletic

An error occurred. Please try again.

It was a deadline day no St Johnstone fan will ever forget.

The transfers of Jason Kerr and Ali McCann filled supporters with a mixture of disappointment, resignation, fury and pride.

It hasn’t been the easiest of starts at Wigan Athletic for Kerr and Preston North End for McCann but both Saints double-winners are now establishing themselves at their new clubs.

Courier Sport examines their first two months in England, as everything appears to be falling into place.

Ali McCann

McCann headed south with the bigger price tag (not big enough for many Saints supporters) and it wasn’t until he had returned from a Northern Ireland World Cup qualifying camp that he was able to meet his new team-mates.

Given his £1.2 million fee and the fact that he was a regular with his country it came as a huge surprise in Perth that McCann’s first five league appearances for Preston were all off the bench and didn’t amount to 90 minutes combined.

There was only one start in amongst the Championship fixtures – the 4-1 EFL Cup victory against Cheltenham.

🎥 @alimccann01 gives his reaction following tonight’s win on his full debut for the club. 👇 #pnefc pic.twitter.com/7udfwokE7p — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) September 21, 2021

Ironically, when manager Frankie McAvoy did put McCann in his first XI away at QPR, he had to be brought off midway through the first half with an ankle injury.

Thankfully the lay-off was a relatively short one and McCann was back for the big live TV last-16 cup clash with Liverpool last Wednesday night.

While his old Saints team-mates were battling with Hearts under the McDiarmid Park lights, McCann was producing a stellar performance against Jurgen Klopp’s unbeaten side.

That Sean Maguire failed to convert a cut-back from the 21-year-old when the scoreline was still goalless was a sliding-doors moment in the match that ended 2-0 for the Reds.

McAvoy was delighted with what McCann’s display.

“He was excellent, a top player,” said the Deepdale boss.

“He’ll be a fantastic player for us. He’s a gem of a player and hopefully he’s got a big future here.”

McCann’s reputation had been enhanced and Preston fans were equally impressed with his performance three days later in the 2-0 win against Luton Town.

McCann earned a penalty for his team and the post-match social media plaudits.

#pnefc Ali McCann is some player ,what an absolute steal 💙 — L.D.G (@PNEGOINUP) October 30, 2021

Great result today, nobody is expecting us to get anything from Bournemouth on Wednesday but if we start to show some of the fight we have today every game then that's a definite improvement. Thought Ali Mccann was brilliant. #pnefc — Jordan Wilson (@jdnwils) October 30, 2021

For the Preston supporters it could well be a case of enjoy watching him while you can.

Jason Kerr

The defender who lifted two trophies for Saints was snapped up by a Wigan side already establishing themselves as strong promotion contenders from League One.

They hadn’t lost since the first day of the campaign when Kerr signed for £600,000, and were seven unbeaten.

Tasked with breaking into a winning team, the 24-year-old was also carrying a minor injury that took a couple of weeks to shake off.

He made his debut in the League Cup (a 2-0 defeat to Sunderland) on September 21 and his only other appearance was in a second loss (this time to Crewe in the Football League Trophy) at the start of last month.

Can anyone shed some light on the Jason Kerr situation? Played in cup games only and never been in the squad for Wigan’s league games? — Dylan Smith (@smithd86) October 16, 2021

There were four league games in a row that Kerr either didn’t get off the bench in or make the match day squad at all.

But Wigan’s home defeat to Lincoln City prompted manager Leam Richardson to change his starting line-up and his formation.

And Kerr was given his first league start in the right-sided centre-half position of a back-three he excelled in for Saints last season.

He was quite rightly thrilled to be up-and-running at last with a clean-sheet and three points

He told the Wigan Today: “Last season at St Johnstone, I played that position. I slotted in there with ease and I feel like I’ve done well.

“I wasn’t expecting to force myself in but I’ve been patient and I’ve taken my chance when the gaffer gave it to me.”

The Wigan fans were suitably impressed as well.

That was easy, a massive improvement from any Tuesday game, passing was crisp and to feet. Jason Kerr looks a top player, we have a lot of depth in defence #wafc — Dave (@Catterall24) October 30, 2021

As with McCann, it should now be a case of onwards and upwards over the winter months.