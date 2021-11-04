Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid restrictions cause sperm and egg donor shortage: NHS Tayside’s ‘babymaker’ appeals for help

By Saskia Harper
November 4 2021, 6.33am Updated: November 4 2021, 11.19am

NHS Tayside’s ‘babymaker’ is urging locals to help those struggling with infertility by donating eggs and sperm – after lockdowns depleted stocks.

Ellen Drew, lead clinical embryologist at NHS Tayside, says more donors would give hope to 200-plus couples across Scotland waiting to fulfil their dreams of having a family.

Ellen Drew is lead clinical embryologist at NHS Tayside.

Ellen has worked in fertility in Tayside since 1990 and is highlighting the issue for Fertility Awareness Week.

‘When someone puts a baby in your arms you’ve helped make…’

“It is tricky working with people who are struggling,” she explains.

“But also very satisfying, even if you can help them in some small way by just listening to them and acknowledging they’re finding it difficult.

“The most rewarding thing is when someone comes in and puts a baby in your arms that you’ve helped make. I’ve never managed to hold one without crying.”

Covid has made things worse…we need donors.

Many experiencing infertility will go through treatment such as In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) or Intra-Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI).

But if those don’t work, donation plays a key role in helping couples become parents.

Ellen says: “We’re running very short of both donor sperm and eggs in Scotland. That has been made worse by Covid so there’s a great need for donors.

What causes infertility?

There is a wide range of reasons why someone might struggle with infertility, Ellen explains:

“A lot of infertility is unexplained and we don’t know for certain why someone is not conceiving.

“Sometimes the tests come back as normal which is really frustrating for the couple because there’s no reason as such.

Same-sex couples can benefit from sperm and egg donations.

“There is female factor which might be blocked fallopian tubes, endometriosis, ovulation problems, or a combination of all these factors.

“It could also be because the woman has gone through premature menopause, so might need donated eggs to help her conceive.

“Male factor makes up a large proportion of infertility. This can include low sperm production, abnormal sperm function or blockages preventing the delivery of sperm.

“For those needing egg and sperm donors, sometimes it’s a same-sex couple.”

Who can donate?

By signing up to donate eggs or sperm, you could help the hundreds of people across Scotland who are hoping to start a family and become parents.

Treatment for infertility includes IVF and ICSI.

To donate eggs, you must be between 18 and 35 and have stopped smoking within the past three months.

You must be 18-45 to donate sperm and also be a non-smoker.

To find out more about whether you could sign up to be a donor, visit www.fertility.scot

