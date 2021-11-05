M90 Perth crash: Lorry driver killed in bridge plunge named as Aberdeenshire man

An error occurred. Please try again.

A lorry driver who died after his vehicle crashed off a flyover on the M90 near Perth has been named.

Kenneth Cheyne from Turriff was the driver and sole occupant of the lorry which left the road while travelling southbound at around 7.20am yesterday.

His vehicle crashed off the M90 heading towards Broxden, landing on the slip road on to the A912.

The 55-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant John Learmonth of the road policing unit in Perth said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Cheyne’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage who hasn’t yet spoken to an officer to get in touch.

“Any information can be passed by calling 101 and quoting 0396 of November 4.”

The route reopened at around 1.30am on Friday.

Turriff and District councillor, Anne Stirling said: “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Kenneth Cheyne following the tragic incident which took place yesterday.

“My kindest thoughts are with all those who have been affected.”

Repairs have started on the M90 and A912 near Perth, with a temporary barrier installed on the flyover.

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed the A912 at Craigend between Perth and Bridge of Earn was able to reopen shortly after 5pm on Friday.

Barriers at the side of the flyover had been destroyed and the road was closed southbound as a repair operation got underway to allow it to reopen.

Bear Scotland, which maintains the road, said a temporary barrier had now been put in place.

Motorists were advised to drive safely in the area whilst permanent repairs are planned.

A spokesman for Bear Scotland said: “Our engineers installed VarioGuard, which is a widely-used proprietary temporary barrier system.

“The Varioguard is a galvanised steel barrier which sits on the road and is fixed to the edge beam. It will provide protection until the permanent repairs are complete.

“Work remains ongoing to clear up the area and remove contaminated soil from the verge. The safety barrier on the A912 will be repaired as soon as possible.

“Our bridges team will now carry out a further detailed inspection for any damage to the edge beam and then design the repair of the parapet.

“In the meantime, we would advise motorists to drive safely in the area whilst we plan the permanent repairs.”