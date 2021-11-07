Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
300 Scottish country dancers come to Perth for gathering – after 18-month hiatus

By Anita Diouri
November 7 2021, 10.55am Updated: November 7 2021, 10.58am

Scottish country dancers got back into full swing in Perth this weekend for the first time since before the pandemic.

The Royal Scottish Country Dance Society (RSCDS) kicked off its Autumn Gathering on Friday and will conclude the event on Sunday.

Around 300 participants, mostly from across the UK, gathered at the Fair City’s Bell’s Sports Centre after more than 18 months of missing out on their usual in-person meetings.

RSCDS Bell's Sports Centre
Royal Scottish Country Dance Society (RSCDS) classes on Saturday. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

They attended classes, the AGM and the ball on Saturday night, with further classes taking place on Sunday.

And they were all delighted to be back to, once again, catch up with their dancing and each other in person.

From Paris to Perth

Despite there being far fewer international attendees this year, some did still manage to come from abroad.

Nicolas Jeannerod and Aymeric Fromherz came from Paris specifically to attend the event.

Despite the “challenges” of getting their vaccination statuses and ensuring they were aware of the differences between Scottish and English restrictions, the duo were delighted to be at the gathering.

“It has been dearly missed,” Aymeric said. “Having people around you instead of being in your living room.”

Nicolas added: “It is amazing seeing all the new and old faces.”

RSCDS Bell's Sports Centre
The Autumn Gathering was held at Bell’s Sports Centre. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Meanwhile, the event also brought members from elsewhere in Britain to the Fair City.

Joan Nesbitt from Oxford attended her fourth RSCDS event this year, while Alison Smith from Banffshire has attended around a dozen times over the past 20 years.

“It’s fantastic,” they said.

“The thing about the dancing community is it is one big international family.”

RSCDS Bell's Sports Centre
RSCDS Autumn Gathering 2021. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

And as part of this year’s AGM, St Andrew’s 1999 graduate Lizzy Conder is “excited” to have taken over as Treasurer.

It is a role she will hold for the next three years.

She said: “It is a bit daunting as we are coming out of a pandemic and we are trying to keep up membership.

“But it’s really nice (to be back). It’s great to see people coming.”

Fun, fitness and friendship

The RSCDS promotes fun, fitness and friendship for its 10,000 members worldwide through its annual events and classes.

Despite not being able to meet in person, members kept in touch through virtual classes, dances and musical events throughout Covid.

Chairperson Lorna Ogilvie said: “I am proud to be RSCDS Chairman as it approaches its centenary year.

RSCDS Bell's Sports Centre
RSCDS Autumn Gathering. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

“Dancers come to this weekend to attend the AGM and also to dance with old friends from across Scotland and further afield.

“Many make new friends, and all have the opportunity to enjoy classes from teachers whose personal touch and inspiration make learning both challenging and fun.”

But the event it not just about the dancing, with music also playing an important part.

Music Director Luke Brady believes being unable to dance in person for so long allowed members to further appreciate the music they dance to.

He said: “Music has seen the RSCDS through Covid-19.

“We couldn’t dance but we could listen to the music.”

International gathering of Scottish dancers in Perth

