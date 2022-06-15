Retired teacher David Dykes returns to Perth Academy for Queen’s MBE medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Retired teacher David Dykes returns to Perth Academy for Queen’s MBE medal

By Cheryl Peebles
June 15 2022, 2.00pm Updated: June 15 2022, 2.50pm
David Dykes MBE and Lord Lieutenant Stephen Leckie
David Dykes MBE with Lord Lieutenant Stephen Leckie. Picture by Angus Findlay.

Retired teacher David Dykes returned to Perth Academy to be presented with his MBE medal from the Queen.

Mr Dykes, 69, was made an MBE for his services to the school and Perth community in last year’s birthday honours.

After his retiral in 2015 he worked with pupils at the school on a special project to commemorate the 168 former pupils and staff killed in the First World War.

Current pupils and staff welcomed Mr Dykes for an investiture ceremony on Monday when he was presented with his award by the Queen’s local representative, Lord Lieutenant Stephen Leckie.

The former Royal Navy serviceman taught design and technology at the school for 27 years from 1988.

He then led the Flowers of the Forest group which researched the names on Perth Academy’s war memorial.

Mr Leckie said: “The Flowers of the Forest group has had a big impact on Perth Academy and beyond.

“It is important we never forget the sacrifices made by earlier generations and this project not only commemorates those former Perth Academy pupils who fell during World War One but has also created a valuable historical resource that has brought communities and generations together.”

Mabel – the only woman of the 168 named

The five-year project, which Mr Dykes led with history teacher Laura Hobson, resulted in a resource being deposited in Perth and Kinross Archive for generations to come.

Mr Dykes also wrote a book detailing the lives of the 168 former Perth Academy pupils and staff killed in the conflict between 1914 and 1919.

Among the stories highlighted was that of the one woman named on the memorial, Mabel Lee Milne, a Dundee-born nursing sister among the 1,500 Allied nurses who died.

The hospital she was working at near St Omer, in France, was bombed by German aircraft on September 30 1917, in one of the most barbaric attacks of the war.

Mabel was seriously injured and died the next day.

Proms in pictures: Perth Academy Class of 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier