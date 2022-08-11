Alison Irvine Gilruth obituary: ‘Remarkable’ mother from Dunkeld whose work made a difference to children’s lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Alison Irvine Gilruth obituary: ‘Remarkable’ mother from Dunkeld whose work made a difference to children’s lives

By Chris Ferguson
August 11 2022, 12.00pm
Alison Irvine Gilruth.
Alison Irvine Gilruth.

Alison Irvine Gilruth, former head of children’s services with Perth and Kinross Council, has died aged 70.

She was born in Wokingham in May 1952, the second child of Peter and Betty Spurring.

There were two years separating her from her older brother, David, and three from her younger brother, Andrew.

Her father, a gentle, unlikely soldier, rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

His postings took the family to a number of different homes near and far, including Hong Kong and Singapore.

Schooling

Alison had happy memories of both, but to provide her with consistent schooling, she was educated from the age of 12 at Howell’s School in North Wales.

Her frequent changes of address and school as a young child directly influenced her determination to provide her own children with a settled, family home when they moved to Dunkeld in 1984.

On leaving her boarding school, Alison chose a different path from many of her school friends, opting for social work as her career.

It was on her social work course that she met Frank, her husband-to-be.

And through this relationship she came to work, first, as a hospital social worker at Perth Royal Infirmary, and then as a training officer with Tayside Regional Council.

Senior roles

On the creation of the new unitary councils in 1996, Alison took on the role of policy advisor for child protection in Perth and Kinross, before being appointed service manager for child protection and children with disabilities in 1999.

In this role she won both the affection and the loyalty of colleagues in the council and beyond.

She was strong for children, she listened, she was approachable and she was fair.

Through all these qualities she helped her staff to improve services for children and their families across Perth and Kinross.

She made a difference to many children’s lives.

Protection

Appointed head of children and families in 2012, Alison brought all these gifts to bear in supporting the development of one of the strongest child protection services in Scotland, where children’s rights were paramount and workers strove to act in their best interests.

During this period, Alison chaired the domestic violence forum and then the Women’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre following her retirement in 2014.

Alison was a well-loved and active member of the Dunkeld community for many years.

Sadly, she lost her younger brother Andrew and her mother Betty in 2019 and 2020 respectively, but in May of this year Alison celebrated her 70th birthday with many family and friends in her lovingly-tended garden.

She was a remarkable mother, grandmother, partner, and friend to many in her community and will be greatly missed.

Alison is survived by her brother David; her loving children James, Lucy and Clare; her grandchildren Dorran and Duna; and her devoted partner, John, with whom she was formally united in Perth Royal Infirmary very shortly before her death.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

