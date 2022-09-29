Brownlie Gillon made his mark on farming in Angus and Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brownlie Gillon made his mark on farming in Angus and Perthshire

By Chris Ferguson
September 29 2022, 10.30am
Brownlie Gillon built a successful agricultural business in Angus and Perthshire.
Brownlie Gillon built a successful agricultural business in Angus and Perthshire.

Considered to be an inspirational individual, hard work was second nature to Brownlie Gillon, who has died aged 92.

From meagre beginnings, he built up a hugely successful lime-spreading business at Eassie in Angus, supported by a reliable workforce,.

Alongside it, he developed a substantial farming operation, firstly at Auchrannie, Glen Isla, and then at Arnbathie, Scone, while retaining additional land at Glendoick.

In the 1960s, he would spread the lime, drill the grass seed, lift the neeps and relcaim land.

Reliability

Farmers were only one phone call away from ensuring the work was done, reliably and efficiently at a very reasonable price.

Lime was his business, but livestock was his passion. He would fatten up to 2,500 lambs annually alongside hugely varying numbers of cattle.

Brownlie would disappear for the day and head over to the west coast and return with an articulated lorry load of cattle. He took great satisfaction in coming home with a bargain.

For many years alongside his farms, he routinely took grazing and housing to help build the business.

Technology

He was a man who was never too fond of modern technology, but he would have to admit a mobile phone came in very handy for emergencies like rallying the troops to help gather in the cattle and sheep that may have accidentally gone walk about.

Latterly, he admitted technology had its place as he could watch, in the comfort of his own home, the livestock auctions, the bull sales, live football, the Olympics, snooker, and chat with family many miles away.

Gordon Brownlie Gillon was indeed a man of many miles. Born in New Zealand in 1930, a second son, he came to Scotland, home of his parents, some two years later, his childhood being spent and Mains of Pitcairns, Dunning.

Married life

He then went to work in Worcestershire where he met Audrey, his beloved wife of almost 60 years, who passed away in 2011.

They came to Scotland in 1952, living first in Dunning, before moving to Eassie and then Meigle.

Hard working and fair, Brownlie will be missed by many, especially his children, Jackie, Christine and Howard, along with Aubin, Mark and Nadine.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

