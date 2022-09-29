Brownlie Gillon made his mark on farming in Angus and Perthshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Considered to be an inspirational individual, hard work was second nature to Brownlie Gillon, who has died aged 92.

From meagre beginnings, he built up a hugely successful lime-spreading business at Eassie in Angus, supported by a reliable workforce,.

Alongside it, he developed a substantial farming operation, firstly at Auchrannie, Glen Isla, and then at Arnbathie, Scone, while retaining additional land at Glendoick.

In the 1960s, he would spread the lime, drill the grass seed, lift the neeps and relcaim land.

Reliability

Farmers were only one phone call away from ensuring the work was done, reliably and efficiently at a very reasonable price.

Lime was his business, but livestock was his passion. He would fatten up to 2,500 lambs annually alongside hugely varying numbers of cattle.

Brownlie would disappear for the day and head over to the west coast and return with an articulated lorry load of cattle. He took great satisfaction in coming home with a bargain.

For many years alongside his farms, he routinely took grazing and housing to help build the business.

Technology

He was a man who was never too fond of modern technology, but he would have to admit a mobile phone came in very handy for emergencies like rallying the troops to help gather in the cattle and sheep that may have accidentally gone walk about.

Latterly, he admitted technology had its place as he could watch, in the comfort of his own home, the livestock auctions, the bull sales, live football, the Olympics, snooker, and chat with family many miles away.

Gordon Brownlie Gillon was indeed a man of many miles. Born in New Zealand in 1930, a second son, he came to Scotland, home of his parents, some two years later, his childhood being spent and Mains of Pitcairns, Dunning.

Married life

He then went to work in Worcestershire where he met Audrey, his beloved wife of almost 60 years, who passed away in 2011.

They came to Scotland in 1952, living first in Dunning, before moving to Eassie and then Meigle.

Hard working and fair, Brownlie will be missed by many, especially his children, Jackie, Christine and Howard, along with Aubin, Mark and Nadine.

