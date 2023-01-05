Baroness Veronica Linklater of Butterstone: Prison reformer and peer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Baroness Veronica Linklater of Butterstone: Prison reformer and peer

By Chris Ferguson
January 5 2023, 3.00pm
Baroness Veronica Linklater was a reforming Liberal peer.
Baroness Veronica Linklater was a reforming Liberal peer.

Prison reformer and Liberal peer, Baroness Veronica Linklater of Butterstone, has died aged 79.

Born near Dunkeld into a family steeped in Liberal tradition, Veronica’s early working life was as a social worker in London where she became known for standing up for the homeless, single mothers and drug users.

She campaigned for improved facilities for prisoners and prison visitors and was appointed the first administrator of the Butler Trust, named after former Home Secretary Rab Butler, which worked to improve conditions for prisoners.

During the course of her work, it is said Veronica visited almost every prison in the United Kingdom.

Perthshire school founder

In later life she became a member of the Children’s Panel in Scotland, founded New Butterstone School for vulnerable children and sat as a Liberal peer in the House of Lords.

Her first experience of prison life came when she was just 16 when she went with her mother, Elizabeth, a prison visitor, to play guitar for Perth inmates.

So terrified was she of performing in a men’s prison that she cut her nails so she would not be able to pick the strings. But she found the inner strength to perform, picked with the flesh of her fingers and sang and played traditional Scottish songs.

Veronica was the eldest daughter of Colonel Michael Lyle and his wife Elizabeth. The Lyle family business had been in shipping and a previous generation had established the Tate & Lyle sugar company.

Her grandfather, Sir Archibald Sinclair, later Lord Thurso, had been leader of the Liberal Party and served as air minister in the wartime Churchill government.

Education

She was brought up near Dunkeld where she attended Butterstone School before going on to Cranborne Chase school in Dorset.

Veronica gained her degree in social work from the University of Sussex before beginning work in the London borough of Tower Hamlets where she advocated strongly for the disenfranchised, single mothers in particular.

She took on the local authority which was attempted to remove a child from its mother, a prostitute, and the case was made into a documentary in the BBC’s series, Cause for Concern.

Compassion

Veronica had witnessed prisoners’ loved ones queuing outside Pentonville prison in all weathers and managed to open a visitor centre serving refreshments.

It was shut down by the authorities but the idea was soon adopted by prisons across the country. It was her work on behalf of prisoners and their families that led to her appointment to the Butler Trust.

In London during the 1960s, Veronica had met journalist Magnus Linklater, son of the novelist, Eric, and the couple married at Dunkeld Cathedral in 1967.

Magnus and Veronica Linklater.

They continued to live in London where children, Alexander, Archie and Freya were born.

When Magnus was appointed editor of The Scotsman in 1988, the family moved to Edinburgh.

Veronica stood as the Liberal-Democrat candidate in the 1995 Perth and Kinross by-election where she secured 11% of the vote and increased the party’s share of the vote by 2%.

Two years later she was invited to sit in the Lords as a Liberal-Democrat peer by party leader at the time, Paddy Ashdown.

Tribute

In his eulogy at his mother’s funeral, Alexander, said: “When my sister Freya was born with difficulties that would haunt her in schools where she was bullied and rejected, Veronica created a new school in place of the old school that Elizabeth (her mother) had first established in Butterstone.

“The New School was for children failed by the system.

“For nearly 30 years, the school took these children whom she called – not disabled or disordered – but just educationally fragile and brought together the teachers and carers with the skills and humanity to understand who they really were: valuable, interesting, capable, loved.

“A few years ago, that school was engulfed by crisis, just as my mother was engulfed by Alzheimer’s.

“She didn’t know exactly what was happening, but she told me what had to happen. ‘You have to save the school,’ she said.

“I didn’t save the school. I just met the people who did.”

Veronica Linklater with grand-daughters Ida and Sula.

Veronica played an active part in the life of the Perthshire community and was chairman of the Friends of Dunkeld Cathedral.

Baroness Linklater, who died at home, is survived by Magnus, Alexander, Archie and Freya. Her funeral service took place at Dunkeld Cathedral on Friday, December 23, 2022.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

