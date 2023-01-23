Travelling tabby found inside Perth skip after going missing 130 miles away in Alness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Travelling tabby found inside Perth skip after going missing 130 miles away in Alness

By Alasdair Clark
January 23 2023, 4.40pm Updated: January 23 2023, 7.13pm
Two-year-old Ginger was discovered in Perth, over 100 miles from home. Image: Susan Low

A cat missing from the Highlands since Hogmanay has returned home after being found 130 miles away in a skip at a Perth recycling yard.

The travelling tabby – named Ginger – was reported missing from Alness on December 31.

Owner Susan Low had posted pleas for sightings to be reported on social media and shared missing cat posters around Alness.

Twenty days later, two-year-old Ginger’s family were beginning to give up that Ginger, who usually comes home every morning, would return.

Shock phone call

Susan said: “We live relatively close to a quarry, so that was our first place to check but he wasn’t there.

“My son Ewan, it’s his cat, but obviously we were all really upset.

“We’ve been out searching daily and had posters out, and the vets shared it on their social media.”

Missing cat alness to

But Susan was stunned on Friday when she received a surprise phone call saying Ginger may have been found in Perth.

Staff at Shore Recycling in the Fair City had found an orange-haired cat as they emptied a skip filled with electrical waste.

Ginger was discovered when staff emptied the skip in Perth. Image: Shore Recycling

The skip had travelled from ILM Highland in Alness, prompting quick-thinking administration manager Suzanne Westwood to contact the firm and ask if they were aware of any missing pets locally.

A staff member recognised the description from posts on social media and was able to contact Susan.

Missing cat lost half his body weight

Shore Recycling staff took Ginger to Tay Valley Vets, who were able to confirm it was him by scanning his microchip.

Susan added: “I couldn’t believe it but because he is microchipped the vet could check.”

Ginger was very poorly and had lost more than half of his body weight, but had not suffered serious injury during the two-and-a-half hour road trip.

Ginger after he was found. Image: Shore Recycling

He responded well to treatment and the next day Susan travelled to Perth with son Ewan, 12, and daughter Emma, aged nine, to collect him.

Ginger is now recovering well at home, although it is expected he will need around a month to full recuperate.

‘Incredible’ missing cat turned up in Perth

Susan added: “He is doing incredibly considering what he has been through, he had no real injuries apart from being so thin after not being fed.

“It’s quite incredible. I still can’t believe he made it to Perth and back.”

The wandering feline is now recovering at home. Image: Susan Low.

Susan says it shows the value of microchipping and urged other owners to consider it.

She also thanked staff at Shore Recycling: “I cannot thank them enough.

“We sent biscuits and a thank you card down.

“It’s amazing. Without them he wouldn’t have survived.”

