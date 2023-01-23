OPINION: Gender Recognition Reform row shows Rishi Sunak doesn’t know his history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
OPINION: Gender Recognition Reform row shows Rishi Sunak doesn’t know his history

By Andrew Liddle
January 23 2023, 5.00pm
Photo shows Rishi Sunak looking up as he steps out of a luxury car.
Has Rishi Sunak hit the brakes and stopped Nicola Sturgeon from making a fatal political mistake? Image: Shutterstock.

In the midst of what would become his most brilliant victory, at Austerlitz in 1805, Napoleon Bonaparte is said to have remarked that you should never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.

The authenticity of the comment – it was only recorded for the first time by the French military theorist and Bonapartist officer Antoine-Henri Jomini some 22 years after the battle, which in any case Jomini did not attend – does not detract from its sagacity.

Often in war, as in politics, you can achieve more by leaving your opponent to make mistakes than acting yourself.

Indeed, to intervene when your opponent is committing an error is the height of folly.

For Rishi Sunak, whatever he may share in Napoleon’s stature, he clearly lacks in his good sense.

Napoleon. Image: Shutterstock.
Napoleon Bonaparte. Image: Shutterstock.

By blocking the Gender Recognition Reform Bill he has interrupted Nicola Sturgeon when she was making a potentially fatal mistake.

Let us cast our minds back just a week: Sturgeon was in disarray, with her plans for a de facto referendum completely and humiliatingly unravelled.

Her roadmap to independence – in essence her political raison d’etre – had been torn up.

As has been widely pointed out – including on this website – her proposal was as absurd as it was unworkable.

That it has been unceremoniously dumped at the first real opportunity is no great surprise, but the debacle had left Sturgeon dangerously exposed.

A deluge of derision came from the usual quarters, but criticism that had been circulating quietly among SNP politicians in the tea room of the House of Commons and the canteen of Holyrood also emerged in the public sphere.

Some might try to dismiss the attack from the independently-minded Alex Neil, a former SNP Cabinet Secretary, who said it was no longer clear if the SNP was “coming or going”, but he was not alone.

Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.

Even usually tight-lipped Sturgeon loyalists, such as the SNP MP Stewart Macdonald, described the de facto referendum strategy as a “mistake”.

For the first time in many years Sturgeon, usually such a canny political operator, looked horribly exposed.

If Sturgeon was worried by this growing internal rebellion, she need not have been.

As has too often been the case over the last decade, the Conservatives contrived to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory by blocking the Gender Recognition Reform Bill.

The chance missed for another Austerlitz…

Indeed, while this may be the correct approach from a policy perspective – the shambolic parliamentary performance around the passing of the legislation hardly inspires confidence – it has politically let Sturgeon off the hook, uniting the SNP behind her just as it was beginning to split asunder.

Of course, from a purely party perspective, blocking the Gender Recognition Reform Bill makes some sense for Sunak.

It strengthens the core Conservative vote in Scotland, giving the embattled Douglas Ross a much needed boost.

It remains to be seen where the Gender Recognition Reform Bill saga – and it has now become a saga – will end up.”

At the same time, given Scottish Labour’s support for the Gender Recognition Bill at Holyrood, it creates a political headache for Sir Keir Starmer.

Not only is there some dissent against the principles of the bill in the UK Labour Party – as there is in all progressive political parties – but Conservative strategists hope it will serve as an important dividing line as they try to cling on to recently won seats in northern England.

But none of that means it is the right thing to do. Indeed, by interrupting Sturgeon when she made this mistake, Sunak has prioritised party over country and clinging to power over the future of the Union.

It remains to be seen where the Gender Recognition Reform Bill saga – and it has now become a saga – will end up.

But there is no doubt that by his intervention, Sunak has thrown away a potentially Austerlitz-worthy victory over Scottish Nationalism.

