Douglas Ross admits Scottish Tories failed to live up to expectations in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Douglas Ross admits Scottish Tories failed to live up to expectations in 2022

Douglas Ross has admitted his party failed to live up to expectations as he tries to claw back support after a chaotic year.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
January 6 2023, 12.02am Updated: January 6 2023, 3.23pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Douglas Ross admitted his party had a 'difficult' 2022. Image: PA.
Douglas Ross admitted his party had a 'difficult' 2022. Image: PA.

Douglas Ross has admitted his party failed to live up to expectations as he tries to claw back support after a chaotic year.

The Holyrood Conservative chief, and Moray MP, was regularly caught in the crossfire of Tory upheaval at Westminster in a year which saw Boris Johnson and Liz Truss quit in disgrace.

His party lost more than 60 seats across Scotland in the May council elections as voters responded in anger to Westminster scandals.

And in a speech today, the Scottish Tory leader said: “Last year was difficult for the Conservative Party across the UK.

“To be frank, we haven’t lived up to expectations.”

His speech in Edinburgh was an attempt to turn the political fight to his opponents at Holyrood, including a Labour party which has pushed back in front of Tories in opinion polls.

Our focus, as a UK and Scottish party, must be on working to re-earn trust.

– Douglas Ross

It follows a difficult year for Mr Ross, who accused of flip-flopping while UK leaders came and went.

Last January, Mr Ross demanded Mr Johnson resign as prime minister due to the partygate scandal.

Boris Johnson and Douglas Ross. Image: PA.

However, he was criticised when he made a U-turn and insisted Mr Johnson should remain in the top job due to the war in Ukraine just months later.

He then changed his mind again and insisted Mr Johnson should go.

Months later, Mr Ross backed disastrous tax cuts made by Liz Truss during her ill-fated tenure as Tory leader.

He was again mocked by rivals when he later admitted new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt had been correct to undo Ms Truss’ economic agenda.

Ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss. Image: Daniel Leal/PA.

And in a PR disaster, Mr Ross faced ridicule after hiring a new aide who embellished his CV to falsely claim he was a key adviser to ex-Scottish Labour leader Jim Murphy.

Across the UK, the Tories slumped in the polls and look set to lose the next election to Labour.

But Mr Ross insisted new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is best-placed to win back disillusioned Tories.

‘Quiet competency’

In his speech, he said: “Our focus, as a UK and Scottish party, must be on working to re-earn trust.

“Rishi Sunak’s first couple of months in office have shown a return to the quiet competency that voters expect from us.”

Mr Ross criticised the SNP’s plans to hold an independence debate when Holyrood reconvenes next Tuesday in the midst of a major NHS crisis.

He said: “It’s not a priority, it’s not a priority for me, it’s not a priority for my party. There is so much more we can focus on.”

The Tory chief said his party plans to hold a special conference in April to form a “vision that will deliver an end to the nationalism that has divided Scotland since 2007”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Ross was keen to set out his party’s stall as the most effective opposition to the SNP as he accused Anas Sarwar of “playing for Team Sturgeon”.

He claimed Mr Sarwar’s party failed to hold Ms Sturgeon’s government to account by backing them on gender reform and the rent freeze.

He said: “Labour are an opposition to the SNP in name only – they only offer more of the same.”

Labour MP Ian Murray, the Shadow Scotland Secretary, said Mr Ross needs more than “a few new year resolutions” to be politically relevant.

“His first resolution should be to apologise for backing Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak while the whole country looked on in horror,” he added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Douglas Ross admitted his party had a 'difficult' 2022. Image: PA.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Douglas Ross admitted his party had a 'difficult' 2022. Image: PA.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Douglas Ross admitted his party had a 'difficult' 2022. Image: PA.
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Douglas Ross admitted his party had a 'difficult' 2022. Image: PA.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Douglas Ross admitted his party had a 'difficult' 2022. Image: PA.
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Douglas Ross admitted his party had a 'difficult' 2022. Image: PA.
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
Douglas Ross admitted his party had a 'difficult' 2022. Image: PA.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
Douglas Ross admitted his party had a 'difficult' 2022. Image: PA.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
7
9
Douglas Ross admitted his party had a 'difficult' 2022. Image: PA.
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Douglas Ross admitted his party had a 'difficult' 2022. Image: PA.
Dundee confirm Niall McGinn exit as Glentoran move nears
Douglas Ross admitted his party had a 'difficult' 2022. Image: PA.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Douglas Ross admitted his party had a 'difficult' 2022. Image: PA.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
Douglas Ross admitted his party had a 'difficult' 2022. Image: PA.
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Douglas Ross admitted his party had a 'difficult' 2022. Image: PA.
Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88
Douglas Ross admitted his party had a 'difficult' 2022. Image: PA.
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
Douglas Ross admitted his party had a 'difficult' 2022. Image: PA.
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Douglas Ross admitted his party had a 'difficult' 2022. Image: PA.
Richard Wright: Report reveals key drivers of food security
Douglas Ross admitted his party had a 'difficult' 2022. Image: PA.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray identifies key area to be strengthened in 'very quiet'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented