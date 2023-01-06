Dundee coffee chain follows Tim Hortons in appealing drive-thru plans to Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee coffee chain follows Tim Hortons in appealing drive-thru plans to Holyrood

By Laura Devlin
January 6 2023, 5.30am Updated: January 6 2023, 7.53am
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Peter Murray was major fundraiser for bowling club in Dundee
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Man charged after cannabis worth up to £90k found in Dundee flat
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Dundee council could face £8 million bill over next decade to fight deadly Ash…
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Desperate Dundee man stole partner's colostomy bag
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Did Rod Stewart hit a bum note when he tried to take Britt Ekland…
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Three men charged after man, 39, seriously assaulted in Dundee
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Man wearing balaclava sexually assaults woman, 46, in Dundee park
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Dundee resident left with rain pouring through ceiling since Christmas Day
YoElysse Crichton from Dundee, second left, with other Young MasterChef contestants.
Young MasterChef's Elysse Crichton from Dundee on 'once-in-a-lifetime' experience and her food dream
The road remains closed at Claypotts junction in Broughty Ferry due to a gas leak.
Broughty Ferry drivers to face diversions into next week as gas repairs continue

Most Read

1
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Man, 37, in hospital after Dundee attempted murder
2
Emergency services outside The New County Hotel after a fatal fire.
EXCLUSIVE: Fire safety audit at Perth hotel revealed concerns three weeks before fatal blaze
3
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree
14
4
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Dundee dealer tried to claw police officers’ eyes in Carnoustie pub toilet scrap
5
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Man, 68, charged after nine-hour police stand-off in Dundee
6
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
New County Hotel staff visit scene of fatal Perth fire to pay respects
7
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Man wearing balaclava sexually assaults woman, 46, in Dundee park
8
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Surgeon identifies ‘serious deficiencies’ in tragic Kirkcaldy woman’s treatment
9
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Man, 47, arrested after drugs raid at Perth flat
10
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
NHS Tayside and Fife’s most common – and most expensive – prescriptions
4

More from The Courier

Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
New Alzheimer's centre in Perth to target 'ever growing demand' for support
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Recipes: Kickstart the new year with trio of crostini and Kansas wedges
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Raith Rovers v Dundee: Here's where you can watch tonight's clash on TV for…
Striker Kieran Shanks remained on the bench. Image: SNS
Arbroath striker Kieran Shanks makes Peterhead loan switch - but still has a future…
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon welcomes SFA decision to overturn Tomas Brindley's red card
exterior of New County Hotel, showing fire damage.
COURIER OPINION: Perth fire tragedy hotel's safety records paint a troubling picture
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Kinross restaurant raider who stole 48 bottles of wine is jailed for two years
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Perthshire 'dog breeding' farm trial delayed for third time
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni: Meet the Arbroath ace who did skill drills for Neymar and…
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Kevin O'Hara 'not surprised' familiar face has Edinburgh on the rise after using call-off…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented