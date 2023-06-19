Why Apache attack helicopters have been spotted in skies above Perth and Kinross

Apache helicopters have been spotted flying in the skies above Perth and Kinross over the last two weeks.

Usually found in warzones, the attack helicopters have been taking part in a military training operation.

The choppers have used Balado Airfield, near Kinross, as a base during the exercise since the start of June.

The same site previously hosted the T in the Park music festival.

During the operation, the Apaches have been spotted flying over Perthshire en route to both northern and southern Scotland.

A Facebook post from the airfield said: “Balado Airfield is the perfect site, with its size and location, for launching military training missions into the Grampian mountains and the Southern Uplands.

“We were able to handle refuelling and organise base facilities in the glorious Scottish weather.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to have hosted 663 Sqn, 3 Regiment of the Army Air Corps for the last two weeks.”

The operation was being run in partnership with Eshott Airfield in Northumberland, England.

However, unfortunately for locals eager to see the helicopters in action, they have now left the airfield to head on their next training exercise.

They performed a flypast at Balado on their departure.

It comes after locals were left disappointed last week when a flypast involving Hercules planes avoided Dundee, Angus and Fife – despite a map showing them as being on the route.

What is an Apache helicopter?

According to manufacturer Boeing, the Apache AH64-E has a reputation as the “world’s most advanced and proven attack helicopter”.

While the model E will be built until 2028, Boeing expects Apaches to remain crucial for armies across the world until the 2060s.

Countries who use the Apache includes the United States, UK, Australia, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

The first Apache model, the AH64-A, began operating in 1984.