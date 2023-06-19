Why Apache attack helicopters have been spotted in skies above Perth and Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Why Apache attack helicopters have been spotted in skies above Perth and Kinross

The choppers have been involved in a military operation.

By Kieran Webster
Apache helicopters at Balado Airfield.
The Apache helicopters at Balado. Image: Balado Airfield/Facebook

Apache helicopters have been spotted flying in the skies above Perth and Kinross over the last two weeks.

Usually found in warzones, the attack helicopters have been taking part in a military training operation.

The choppers have used Balado Airfield, near Kinross, as a base during the exercise since the start of June.

The same site previously hosted the T in the Park music festival.

During the operation, the Apaches have been spotted flying over Perthshire en route to both northern and southern Scotland.

A Facebook post from the airfield said: “Balado Airfield is the perfect site, with its size and location, for launching military training missions into the Grampian mountains and the Southern Uplands.

“We were able to handle refuelling and organise base facilities in the glorious Scottish weather.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to have hosted 663 Sqn, 3 Regiment of the Army Air Corps for the last two weeks.”

A soldier entering one of the Apache's.
A soldier entering one of the Apache helicopters. Image: Balado Airfield/Facebook

The operation was being run in partnership with Eshott Airfield in Northumberland, England.

However, unfortunately for locals eager to see the helicopters in action, they have now left the airfield to head on their next training exercise.

They performed a flypast at Balado on their departure.

It comes after locals were left disappointed last week when a flypast involving Hercules planes avoided Dundee, Angus and Fife – despite a map showing them as being on the route.

What is an Apache helicopter?

According to manufacturer Boeing, the Apache AH64-E has a reputation as the “world’s most advanced and proven attack helicopter”.

While the model E will be built until 2028, Boeing expects Apaches to remain crucial for armies across the world until the 2060s.

Four Apache helicopters at the airfield.
Four Apache helicopters lined up at the airfield. Image: Balado Airfield/Facebook

Countries who use the Apache includes the United States, UK, Australia, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

The first Apache model, the AH64-A, began operating in 1984.

