Christmas Eve disruption on Perth, Dundee and Aberdeen trains

Christmas Eve travellers are facing disruption on trains running through Perth, Dundee and Aberdeen.

An electrical failure is affecting the line between Stirling and Dunblane.

It means that services running between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen may be delayed by up to 40 minutes, revised or cancelled.

Disruption is expected to last until at least 6pm.

ScotRail says passengers affected can travel via Fife and claim compensation for the delay.

The last train before Christmas left Aberdeen for Glasgow at 4.31pm on Sunday while the final service heading north leaves Glasgow at 7.40pm.