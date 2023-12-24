Perthshire publicans say farewell for now after five years

A couple are bidding farewell to a Perthshire pub for now after five years behind the bar.

Grant and Lisa Conway are the publicans of The Crees Inn on Main Street in Abernethy.

The pair have announced that their last day behind the bar will be on New Year’s Eve.

In a post on Facebook, they added that they hope to reopen in April next year.

The post said: “With a heavy heart and a gulp in the throat after an incredible five years it’s time for us to say farewell.

“We have loved every minute of being publicans of The Crees Inn. It has been an incredible privilege however it is time to place the Crees on ice hopefully to reopen April 2024.

“Our last day in the pub will be Sunday 31st of December. I will be working closely with my wife to be the best pub in the village till then.

“Thank you to every single customer who has walked through the door, you are what makes The Crees Inn so great.

“Not to forget the customers who are sadly no longer with us. I have formed so many great friendships and memories, something that I will cherish.

“Be sure I will be spending the next couple of days thanking you all before we close for the winter.

“Thanks to all our staff for all your hard work this has been a tough call to make.

“The way our economy is, well that can be up for debate over a dram or two.

“We wish all our staff and customers a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.”

Many have expressed their sadness at the announcement.

One person said: “So sad to hear this especially knowing how hard you all work! We have had so many lovely meals!

“All the best and hopefully see you again in April.”

Another person said: “Sorry to hear Grant and Lisa. Had some amazing times at the pub and you’ve both worked so hard.

“Here’s to the next chapter.”

A third added: “Sad news. Good luck Lisa and Grant.

“Hopefully see you again in April.”