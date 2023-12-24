Perthshire publicans say farewell for now after five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire publicans say farewell for now after five years

Grant and Lisa Conway's last day behind the bar of The Crees Inn in Abernethy will be New Year's Eve.

By Chloe Burrell
The Crees Inn in Abernethy, Perthshire.
The Crees Inn in Abernethy. Image: Google Street View

A couple are bidding farewell to a Perthshire pub for now after five years behind the bar.

Grant and Lisa Conway are the publicans of The Crees Inn on Main Street in Abernethy.

The pair have announced that their last day behind the bar will be on New Year’s Eve.

In a post on Facebook, they added that they hope to reopen in April next year.

The post said: “With a heavy heart and a gulp in the throat after an incredible five years it’s time for us to say farewell.

“We have loved every minute of being publicans of The Crees Inn. It has been an incredible privilege however it is time to place the Crees on ice hopefully to reopen April 2024.

“Our last day in the pub will be Sunday 31st of December. I will be working closely with my wife to be the best pub in the village till then.

Couple say farewell to Perthshire pub

“Thank you to every single customer who has walked through the door, you are what makes The Crees Inn so great.

“Not to forget the customers who are sadly no longer with us. I have formed so many great friendships and memories, something that I will cherish.

“Be sure I will be spending the next couple of days thanking you all before we close for the winter.

“Thanks to all our staff for all your hard work this has been a tough call to make.

“The way our economy is, well that can be up for debate over a dram or two.

“We wish all our staff and customers a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.”

Many have expressed their sadness at the announcement.

One person said: “So sad to hear this especially knowing how hard you all work! We have had so many lovely meals!

“All the best and hopefully see you again in April.”

Another person said: “Sorry to hear Grant and Lisa. Had some amazing times at the pub and you’ve both worked so hard.

“Here’s to the next chapter.”

A third added: “Sad news. Good luck Lisa and Grant.

“Hopefully see you again in April.”

More from Perth & Kinross

A ScotRail train.
Christmas Eve disruption on Perth, Dundee and Aberdeen trains
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain and snow across Tayside and Fife.
New warning for heavy rain and snow in Tayside and Fife
The aftermath of the Glasgow Road van crash in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Man, 20, arrested after van crashes into hedge in Perth
Jessica Meehan.
Perth restaurateur left victim with facial scars in barbecue bottle attack
Commuters travelling from Dundee are facing disruption. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Disruption to trains between Tayside and central belt during festive period
Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer on rowing boat on the River Isla
Perth floods fail to scupper Mortimer and Whitehouse Hogmanay special
1, Jubilee Place, Pitlochry.
Owner with bookings up to autumn 2024 ordered to close two Pitlochry holiday lets
3
Group of seven men sitting around wooden tables in the Glenfarg tennis pavilion raising pints to the camera.
Perthshire village with no hotel says cheers to its pop-up pub
A90 crash
Two-car crash blocks A9 near Broxden roundabout in Perth
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Terrorist threats Dundee University Picture shows; Somtochukwu Okwuoha. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 22/12/2023
Bomb threat student behind Dundee University terror campaign will be deported

Conversation