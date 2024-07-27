Couple behind popular Largo cafe and arts venue buy second village church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Couple behind popular Largo cafe and arts venue buy second village church

Andy and Carol Duff are seeking feedback from the community before deciding the kirk's future use.

By Claire Warrender
Andy and Carol Duff of Lower Largo
Andy and Carol Duff, of Lower Largo, want to develop Largo St David's Church. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A Fife couple who transformed a former church into a thriving arts venue are hoping to repeat their success.

Andy and Carol Duff have bought a second church building in Lower Largo and are planning a major upgrade.

And they are now calling on the community to come forward with ideas for how it should be used.

Andy and Carol Duff inside Largo St David's Church
Andy and Carol Duff inside Largo St David’s Church. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The purchase of Largo St David’s Church on Main Street, comes five years after the couple bought the nearby Baptist Church.

They have since turned that into The Aurrie, a cafe which hosts regular music and comedy nights and showcases local artwork.

Andy and Carol have given their latest project the working title The Aurrie Mor, or Big Aurrie.

And they say they are very much open to suggestion before they decide on the end result.

Largo St David’s Church will not become a house

Andy says: “We’re just investigating possibilities at the moment but we know it’s not going to be a residence.

“We would like to see it run as a sustainable business along the lines of The Aurrie.

How Largo St David's Church looks inside.
How the church looks inside. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The church organ is still in place
The church organ is still in place. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It might be compatible and related or something completely different.”

The couple are confident another business will be welcomed and successful.

“It’s already raised a lot of interest. People are supportive of using buildings like that,” Andy says.

“There’s a really good feeling in the area just now,” says Andy.

“The Levenmouth railway has been great and that knocks on around the bay.

“And maybe it’s a post-covid thing too.

“People are valuing these small communities more, and more people working from home means there’s more people in Lower Largo.”

Bid to make building watertight

Largo St David’s Church held its last service in 2017.

It hosted a few pop-up events organised by Largo Arts before covid but has been empty since 2019.

Previous purchasers secured planning permission to turn it into a house but that has since lapsed.

Andy says it’s now in need of essential repairs ahead of any significant work.

“Our priorities are to make the building watertight, undertake some essential upgrades, then investigate potential uses and respond to business proposals from any interested parties,” he says.

“We look forward to communicating our plans as they unfold.”

Conversation