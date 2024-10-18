Perth joyrider back behind bars for car keys theft just three days after prison release

A joyrider jailed for a “diabolical” rush hour chase through Perth is back behind bars after he was caught stealing car keys from a Coupar Angus house just three days after his release from prison.

Ben Paton received a 10-month sentence in June after he admitted leading police on a high speed pursuit in a stolen Renault Captur.

The twice-banned driver nearly hit a workman as he drove off from a city garage, before speeding the wrong way down streets and around roundabouts, forcing motorists to swerve out of his way.

The Grand Theft Auto-style incident was brought to a dramatic end when officers manoeuvred a patrol car into his path.

Paton, of Culliven Court, Perth, was released from jail on October 11.

He got a job going door-to-door delivering flyers for a local company.

On October 14, while distributing leaflets in Coupar Angus, he crept into a property in School Road and made off with the owner’s car keys, mobile phone and wallet.

Paton appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court to admit the theft.

Drug-related psychosis

Solicitor John McLaughlin, defending, urged the court to defer sentence for background reports.

“Mr Paton understands that the court’s first reaction will be to remand him,” he said.

“He has had a problem – prior to being in prison – with drugs and alcohol. These were largely connected to issues he suffered as a child.”

Mr McLaughlin said his client’s difficulties were being addressed while he was in prison.

But Paton had turned to substance misuse in anticipation of his early release.

“He has effectively been self-medicating by the use of drugs and alcohol.”

Mr McLaughlin said: “On this occasion, Mr Paton was handing out flyers.

“He was with another man who was doing cold calls to houses.

“Mr Paton then saw a route into this particular house.

“He has no recollection of the incident at all.

“We are waiting to see if he has a psychosis related to drug use.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie noted that Paton had an unexpired sentence of around five months.

“We will get reports,” he said. “But in the meantime – given your outstanding sentence, your previous conviction for dishonesty and the nature of this offence – you will be remanded in custody.”

