Salmond inquiry: What questions await SNP chief Peter Murrell?

The inquiry into the handling of allegations against Alex Salmond is due to hear from Peter Murrell, the SNP chief executive and husband to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, next week.

Below, we set out a few of the questions that Mr Murrell might be tasked with answering.

Why did you suggest ‘pressurising’ the police in relation to the allegations against Alex Salmond?

Leaked text messages previously showed that, on the day after Mr Salmond first appeared in court, Mr Murrell said it was a “good time to be pressurising” police and that the “more fronts he (Mr Salmond) is having to firefight on the better for all complainers”.

In October Mr Murrell wrote to the committee where he explained the context.

He said the SNP was contacted by individuals who had specific, personal questions in relation to the criminal case, and his intention was to advise that their questions be addressed to the police and not the party.

“I acknowledge that I did not express myself well but I suggest that in the context of such a criminal case, directing people to the police was the only responsible thing to advise,” he said.

On the second part, he said his “intended meaning was that any and all complaints should be appropriately investigated”, but added that: “I would wish on reflection to have expressed myself more appropriately”.

MSPs on the committee are likely to have further questions about the messages.

How could you not know about the allegations against Alex Salmond when he discussed them in your own home?

In written evidence, Mr Murrell has told the committee he first became aware that official complaints had been made about Mr Salmond when the allegations were made public in August 2018.

He said he “knew about” the earlier meetings between his wife and Mr Salmond at their home on April 2 and July 14 2018 and he had “the sense that something serious was being discussed”.

However, he added: “Nicola told me she couldn’t discuss the details. The nature of Nicola’s job means that when she tells me she can’t discuss something, I don’t press it.”

In her evidence, Ms Sturgeon said she had “no communication with the SNP” on the subject of the allegations, other than approving the party’s public comments after the matter became public in August 2018.

She added: “My husband was obviously aware of Mr Salmond’s presence in our home on April 2 and July 14 2018 but he was not present at the meetings and I did not share the detail with him.”

Committee members are expected to probe Mr Murrell on his knowledge of these meetings.

Have SNP email addresses been used by ministers conducting sensitive government communications?

In correspondence, the committee has previously asked Mr Murrell for “confirmation from you whether there have been instances where SNP channels of communication are used by SNP members when acting in a ministerial capacity”.

In response, Mr Murrell has said Nicola Sturgeon is the only minister or special adviser who has an SNP.org email account, and: “I am not aware of any instances of this account being used for Scottish Government business”.

In her evidence, Ms Sturgeon said: “The SNP communicates with its post holders in the normal ways – including meetings, emails and phone calls.

“The safeguard to ensure this is distinct from government communications are the relevant codes that MSPs, ministers and special advisers are bound by.

“To be clear, members of the public often email my SNP or MSP accounts about government business and I forward these to my ministerial private office.

“On any other occasions when I email my ministerial private office or special advisers from my personal email – eg, with diary queries or information requests – these will be to a Scottish Government email account and retained in line with standard procedures.”

Committee members are expected to seek further assurances on Tuesday.

Were you at the centre of the rift that has split the SNP?

Speaking previously on The Stooshie, DC Thomson Media’s politics podcast, Campbell Gunn suggested a disagreement about the merits of having a husband-and-wife partnership at the top of the SNP was one of the reasons for the breakdown in relations between Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon.

Mr Gunn, a former adviser to both first ministers, said: “At the handover, I think Mr Salmond may have advised Nicola that it wasn’t a good idea for her to be first minister and her husband to be chief executive of the party.

“I understand that he mentioned this to her – it wasn’t a healthy thing for either the government or the party. But Nicola chose not to take on his words of advice.

“I think that was the start of a breakdown in the relationship. I don’t think she appreciated that particular advice.”

MSPs on the committee may ask Mr Murrell about his role in the breakdown in relations between Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon, and his working relationship with his wife.