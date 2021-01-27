Thursday, January 28th 2021 Show Links
EXCLUSIVE: How Westminster U-turn derailed Scotland’s PPE plans

Plans to spend millions of pounds replenishing Scotland's supply of life-saving PPE were shelved after a last-minute intervention by Westminster.
by Calum Ross
January 27 2021, 1.57pm Updated: January 27 2021, 9.14pm
Plans to spend millions of pounds replenishing Scotland’s supply of life-saving PPE were shelved after a last-minute intervention by Westminster.

A UK Government decision to postpone a joint procurement process left emergency pandemic supplies “depleted” and dependent on extending expiry dates.

Our investigation has found Scottish health chiefs privately questioned the move and asked whether it was driven by anything other than cost-cutting.

