EXCLUSIVE: How Westminster U-turn derailed Scotland’s PPE plans

Plans to spend millions of pounds replenishing Scotland’s supply of life-saving PPE were shelved after a last-minute intervention by Westminster.
A UK Government decision to postpone a joint procurement process left emergency pandemic supplies “depleted” and dependent on extending expiry dates.
Our investigation has found Scottish health chiefs privately questioned the move and asked whether it was driven by anything other than cost-cutting.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe