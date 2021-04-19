Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened in the Holyrood campaign on April 19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A busy day on the campaign trail was dominated by the launch of the Scottish Conservatives’ manifesto and cancelled travel plans of the prime minister.

It was confirmed on Monday that Boris Johnson has scrapped arrangements to visit Delhi next week, amid growing concerns over a new variant hitting the nation.

But we also learned that the prime minister will not be travelling to Scotland during the election campaign, despite previously insisting wild horses would not keep him away.

The Scottish Conservatives have pledged to spend £600 million tackling the NHS backlog and £200 million filling in the country’s potholes.

But there was a warning that the party’s plan to cut income tax for the highest earners could force ministers to slice budgets for other services, and criticism over a lack of costings in some areas.

Meanwhile, Anas Sarwar was keen to avoid any ambiguity about his plans as he vowed his “unequivocal” opposition to a second Scottish independence referendum.

Good Day

Anas Sarwar revealed he will travel to the north and north east for the first time during the campaign to link up Aberdeen Labour in the coming weeks.

Bad Day

Sir Keir Starmer was forced to leave a pub during a walkabout after being kicked out by the landlord following a row over lockdown restrictions.

Quote of the Day

As one becomes more lubricated, then the propensity is to become less inhibited and therefore perhaps not so mindful of the social distancing rules.” Fergus Ewing on Scotland’s tougher hospitality restrictions.

Tweet of the day

Nicola Sturgeon throws some shade at the Scottish Conservatives’ legislative programme following the party’s manifesto launch.

For context – there were 63 Scottish Government bills passed in the last Parliament. https://t.co/i4iuAhx7QF — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 19, 2021

Number of the day

600 million: How many pounds the Scottish Conservatives are prepared to spend to tackle the NHS treatment backlog.