Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened in the Holyrood campaign on April 27

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar accused the SNP of “taking their eye off the ball” with childcare and education.

Nicola Sturgeon called for a UK-wide public inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic following Boris Johnson’s alleged remarks.

Struggling Scots received more than £4.8 million in emergency payments to help them with costs such as food and heating in the final three months of last year.

Good day

Andy Wightman. The land reform campaigner and former Green MSP has his work cut out standing as an independent candidate in the Highlands and Islands, but his bid was boosted by several backers yesterday, including P&J columnist David Ross, as well as journalist and campaigner Lesley Riddoch.

Bad day

Arlene Foster. Doubts were raised about the future of Northern Ireland’s first minister after it was reported that 75% of the DUP’s assembly members had signed a letter backing a party leadership contest that could have consequences across the UK.

Quote of the day

On a campaign visit to Dundee, former first minister Alex Salmond defended the progress being made by the Alba Party, saying: “If you look at the number of folk who have turned out to the launch today… I can think of political parties who, even if the sun was shining, would be able to accommodate their support in a couple of telephone boxes, if indeed they were allowed to do that in these Covid-restricted times.”

Tweet of the day

Tony Blair’s hair caught the attention of many social media users after he used an interview to intervene in the election debate.

One of the kinder comparisons came from New Statesman political editor Stephen Bush, who said: “Tony Blair’s lockdown hair is pleasingly similar to Lyndon Johnson’s retirement do.”

Tony Blair's lockdown hair is pleasingly similar to Lyndon Johnson's retirement do. pic.twitter.com/Nrt6ymMB9T — Stephen Bush (@stephenkb) April 27, 2021

Number of the day

1,488 – The number of minutes the Conservatives say was “wasted” by the SNP on debating Scottish independence in the last term of parliament.

What’s happening tomorrow?

Douglas Ross is heading for East Kilbride, Patrick Harvie is in Glasgow, and Anas Sarwar will be in Grangemouth.