Election Hub Live: Boris Johnson faces grilling at PMQs

Today on Election Hub Live we addressed some of the scandals facing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and had a look at the day’s other top headlines.

Boris Johnson faced Prime Minister’s Questions at Westminster today, and gave an angry response to criticisms from Labour leader Keir Starmer over the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford also called out the “sleaze” surrounding the refurbishment funds.

Political correspondent Adele Merson then joined us live to talk about the coverage of Boris Johnson regarding the flat funds row and his alleged comments that he would rather see the “bodies pile high” than put the country into another lockdown.

Our other top stories included Arlene Foster resigning as first minister of Northern Ireland, and the Lib Dems calling for a dedicated coronavirus recovery minister at Holyrood.

On tomorrow’s Election Hub Live Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will be joining us live, and Conservative leader Douglas Ross will be on the farm with comedian Jim Smith.

Join us live at 5pm on our websites and social media channels, or catch the restream at any time on all your devices.