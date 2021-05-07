Mairi Gougeon ‘overwhelmed’ as SNP hold Angus North and Mearns

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The SNP retained their stranglehold on the Angus North and Mearns seat as Mairi Gougeon was returned for the SNP.

With a 3,509 majority over closest rival Conservative Braden Davy, she said she was “overwhelmed” by the result.

The SNP’s public health and sport minister in the last Scottish Parliament, Mrs Gougeon said it had been an “honour and a privilege” to represent the constituency for the past five years and a thrill to be returned.

Increased turnout

At 33,799, the turnout was 64.16%, well ahead of the 2016 figure of 54.27%.

“It has been fantastic to see the increased turnout and I am just overwhelmed by the faith and trust people have put in me for another term,” she said.

She said: “The big issues are all around recovery.

The SNP's @MairiGougeon says it's 'positive so far but too early to call' in her bid to retain the #Angus North and Mearns seat.

Counting has just resumed after the lunch break at #Arbroath#ElectionHub

#ScottishElections2021 pic.twitter.com/R4evnXvAkU — Graham Brown (@C_GBrown1) May 7, 2021

“We need to get the NHS back up and running and waiting lists down.

“We need to continue to fight the pandemic and a huge part of that is our economy, and how we can revitalise our high streets.

“And there are a host of local issues that have gone on for a long time that we cannot forget about.

“I am just looking forward to getting back to work,” she said.

No regrets from Tory candidate

Conservative Braden Davy said he had “no regrets” over the decision to fight the seat

“I am obviously disappointed, I would love to have won, but am happy that we ran a very strong local campaign.

“We did our best, but the national message has cut through.

“I’m not on the regional list, but I don’t regret it.

“It’s a team effort and I did my bit to maximise our local list votes.

“Our campaign focused on really important local issues and a large number of people got in touch on things such as basic healthcare.

“There remain huge local issues that have not been addressed and I really worry that nothing will be done about those.

“For me this has also been a useful way to raise votes in Forfar where I am a councillor and I will continue to fight on those local issues from that position,” he said.

Community

Labour’s Cindy Douglas said: “I really hope we can continue on the same path and in the same spirit as a community through the pandemic and that we work to rebuilt Scotland together, regardless of our political differences.

“I look forward to continuing to work as a campaigner and grass roots activist.”

Liberal Democrat Michael Turvey said: “I’m a tad disappointed, I felt we ran a really solid campaign on local issues.

“It seems in reality the national issues dominated and that resulted in a bit of a squeeze.

“Nonetheless, the message we put out about recovery first should help shape the conversations going forward.”