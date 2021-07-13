Welcome to Scotland? Nicola Sturgeon considers signs at the border with England to remind visitors of Covid restrictions

Nicola Sturgeon says she will consider having signs at the border between Scotland and England to remind visitors of the different coronavirus restrictions.

The Scottish Parliament was reconvened on Tuesday 13 July, with the first minister confirming all of mainland Scotland will go into level zero on Monday July 19.

From Monday up to eight people from four households can meet indoors, up to 10 people from four households in indoor public spaces, and up to 15 people from 15 households outdoors.

However Ms Sturgeon added some restrictions, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing, will be staying.

Face coverings and physical distancing to stay in Scotland – but not England

This is different from the situation south of the border – UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid says all coronavirus restrictions will end in England on Monday.

It will no longer be mandatory for people in England to wear a face mask or practice social distancing, and businesses such as nightclubs will be allowed to reopen.

However the first minister says she will consider having reminders for visitors of the differences in the rules displayed on electronic roadsides at the border between England and Scotland.

Christine Grahame MSP made the suggestion during questions to the first minister.

She said: “For me, I welcome that the wearing of face coverings is to remain mandatory and to continue in certain venues.

“Will the first minister consider placing information on electronic road signs at the border to remind our neighbours of the different rules here?”

Electronic road signs already alert people if they are travelling to an area with different restrictions within Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon said: “That is a very good suggestion.

“We already have overhead signs on motorways between the different levels, so I will look to see if there is more scope to do that there, particularly at this critical juncture.

“I will certainly look at that helpful suggestion.”