Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

The Courier Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 20

By Andy Philip
July 20 2021, 7.49am

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie (right) and party General Election campaign chairman Alex Cole-Hamilton in Edinburgh.
  • Nominations for the next leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats have formally opened, more than a week after Willie Rennie announced he was stepping down.
  • Lobbying rules were “insufficient” in the face of David Cameron’s bidding on behalf of failed finance firm Greensill Capital, and should be strengthened, MPs have said.

In case you missed it:

  • Children in Scotland aged over 12 with certain conditions that put them at increased risk of serious consequences from Covid are to be offered a coronavirus vaccination.
Covid vaccine for children
Children as young as 12 could soon be offered the Covid vaccine in the UK.

