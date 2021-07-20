The Courier Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 20

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

‘At one point someone said I could in fact be deported’: One of UK’s last Holocaust survivors still to learn Settled Status fate as fears raised over new Windrush scandal.

The father of an RAF officer who died in a Tornado jet collision has raised fears that “all possible lessons have not been learned” from the tragedy.

Scotland’s roads are “plagued by potholes”, the Tories claimed, as figures show the number of these is five times higher than when the SNP came to power.

Nominations for the next leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats have formally opened, more than a week after Willie Rennie announced he was stepping down.

Lobbying rules were “insufficient” in the face of David Cameron’s bidding on behalf of failed finance firm Greensill Capital, and should be strengthened, MPs have said.

In case you missed it: