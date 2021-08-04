Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 4

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
Top stories
- Nadia El-Nakla, wife of Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, has described the abuse she and her family have received in the past 24 hours as “sickening”.
- The Prime Minister has rejected an invitation from Nicola Sturgeon to meet during his planned visit to Scotland.
- The scale of Scotland’s drug-death scandal is exposed as nearly five times worse than the rest of the UK in the latest official figures.
- A Fife MP has accused another political party of “spying” on him, but doesn’t offer any evidence yet of which party it might be, or what activities he thinks they’re getting up to.
- A Holocaust survivor subjected to reliving her worst memories as a result of Brexit bureaucracy has been granted the right to remain in the UK following intervention from her MP and us.
What’s on today
- Boris Johnson will embark on a two-day visit to Scotland today. It will be his first visit north of the border in six months although he has snubbed an invite from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
- Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is also due to visit Scotland in the coming days.
In case you missed it
- Stooshie Diary: Is Nicola Sturgeon shirking responsibility to lead Scotland’s drug death response?
- Humza Yousaf says he makes ‘no apology’ for going public with discrimination claims as parents leap to Broughty Ferry nursery’s defence.
- Discrimination in Scotland: How do you make a complaint about racial bias?