John Swinney accepts face coverings in nightclubs ‘tricky’ to enforce

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has admitted it would be a “challenge” to ask people to wear face coverings on nightclub dance floors.

The SNP politician confirmed the Scottish Government will meet with the nightclub industry over the course of today to discuss how they will operate from Monday.

He told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland that wearing face coverings in these settings would be “a bit tricky to be honest”.

The deputy first minister faced questions over the potential contradiction around allowing hundreds of people to dance in a club without face coverings but still expecting their use if queuing for a drink at a bar.

Mr Swinney said that “things that have been a hallmark of hospitality venues in the past, of vast gatherings of people in the bar standing up, maybe that’s not a good idea in the context of Covid being a part of our lives.”

He added: “If you’re going to a nightclub to have a dance, I accept you have to stand up and you have to have that dance and move about.

“I don’t think it’s absolutely necessary for people to crowd around a bar to do vertical drinking. That’s not necessary for that purpose.”

‘Not just black and white’

He added: “Many of these issues are not just black and white. We’re trying to take steps which minimise the risk of the circulation of this virus and we’re trying to do that as practically as possible with the grain of how people want to live their lives.

“I don’t think it’s a particular hardship for people when they get up from a table, if they’re having a drink to go to the toilet, that they put on a face covering to move through, because they will be encountering other peoploe away from the group they’re in.

“I do accept that if you’re dancing in a nightclub, it’s a slightly different situation.”